Thousands answer the call, but the Red Cross blood shortage continues

SAN DIEGO – Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July, but there continues to be a critical summer blood shortage. Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed.

The Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road, will be hosting a blood drive opportunity, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, for the community of Fallbrook.

After issuing the emergency call, the Red Cross has experienced a 30 percent increase in blood donation appointments through mid-July. About half of the appointments were scheduled by donors using the free Blood Donor App or at www.redcrossblood.org . Despite this improvement, blood products are still being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, so more donations are needed to meet patient needs and replenish the blood supply.

“The blood supply is like a cellphone battery, it constantly needs recharging,” Nick Gehrig, communications director for Red Cross Blood Services, said. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, and we encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life. It only takes about an hour but can mean a lifetime for patients.”

Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June, prompting the emergency call for donations in early July. The shortfall was the equivalent of the Red Cross not receiving any blood donations for more than four days.

As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross July 26 through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target gift card.