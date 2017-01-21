Twenty-seven percent of adults have untreated cavities

FALLBROOK – Respected local dentist Dr. Clayton Cooke has stated that many American adults between the ages of 20 and 64 have untreated cavities in their teeth.

Cooke explained that there are three important things to understand about dental health. The first is that good, regular dental hygiene is the best weapon against cavities. Second, untreated cavities allow more advanced problems to occur. Third, dental health is closely linked to physical health.

“The teeth and mouth are closely associated with one’s overall health,” said Cooke. “There is a direct correlation that regular, professional care leads to extending the longevity of one’s gums and bone support of the teeth.”

“In addition, cavities that are not treated quickly allow the decay to just keep progressing,” he said.

At Cooke’s Fallbrook office, a dental cleaning and exam includes examining the condition of the patient’s mouth, noting their dental history, taking x-rays, checking pocket measurements around each tooth, removing plaque buildup, cleaning the teeth, and conducting a comprehensive oral cancer exam. Cooke then advises on any concerns found during the process.

Many factors can affect an individual’s dental health outside of good hygiene. Those can include acid reflux, medications, dry mouth condition, eating disorders, and radiation therapy.

“I advise patients to reduce their risk of cavities by brushing at least two times each day (after each meal), limit their snacking, watch sugar consumption, include dairy products, fruit, and vegetables in their diet; and drink fluoridated water.”

Getting children off to a good start is key.

“Infants start to develop teeth within the first year and early observation and parental care is critical to preserving the integrity of a child’s developing teeth,” said Cooke. “Children need quality instruction on toothbrush usage. Hygienists can help teach children to brush and clean their teeth and gums to avoid decay and unnecessary problems.”

Teenagers, Cooke said, have unique dental challenges.

“They tend to develop cavities in-between their teeth,” he explained. “This is due mainly to a lack of instruction on how to properly remove the bacteria from between their teeth.”