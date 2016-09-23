Vineyard Ranch in Temecula will offer new approach to assisted living

TEMECULA − Elder-hood is the time of life to flourish with positive emotion, engagement, relationships, meaning, and the sense of accomplishments of the past and self-actualization.

The Vineyard Ranch of Temecula, which will open in late February 2017, knows and cares about its residents as unique individuals. Vineyard Ranch honors their past, present and future. The staff knows growing older is part of an extended life span that is to be savored and celebrated like the earlier life itself. The Vineyard Ranch strives to create positive life experiences every single day for all: staff, residents and their families.

Choosing the Vineyard Ranch as home can enhance seniors’ quality of life; the time spent at the ranch is meant to flourish. The ranch’s inspiration and passion is driven by its set of beliefs, which makes Vineyard Ranch the right choice. The ranch’s calling is to enrich lives, create hope and change the future for all.

While a number of assisted living communities primarily focus on providing care of activities of daily living, such as bathing, toileting, and feeding, Vineyard Ranch focuses on elder care that emphasizes promoting good health, wellness, independence, improving quality and longevity of life, as opposed to just emphasizing activities of daily living (ADL) care related to diseases and frailty.

Wellness Edge®, Vineyard Ranch’s hallmark concept, is a life-enhancing model developed for seniors. It combines the latest scientific, social and health breakthroughs focused on enhancing the quality and longevity of life.

The Wellness Edge® Program is a methodology, which engages residents on four basic tracks of human development: mind, body, spirit and heart. The development of the whole being is an innate human need and desire, and human development is possible at any age. In fact, old age provides for the time to flourish and opportunity to focus on oneself and achieve self-actualization with independence, creativity, and spontaneity. Old age, once thought to be the time of listlessness, is revitalized at the Vineyard Ranch at Temecula.

Vineyard Ranch is being built at 27350 Nicolas Rd in Temecula. The sales office is now open at 27287 Nicolas Rd right behind the Shoe City at Winchester and Nicolas. For more information, contact senior executive director and commissioner Aziz Amiri at [email protected]