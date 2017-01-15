Agricultural burn hours extended in San Diego and Imperial counties

EL CAJON – On Jan. 4, agricultural and residential burn hours in San Diego and Imperial Counties were extended. Cal Fire San Diego Unit Chief Tony Mecham formally extended the burn hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Agriculture burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning and inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns as well. This can be verified by contacting the local Air Quality Management District (AQMD).

While cooler temperatures and recent rains have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, California is still in its fifth year of drought. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns. Always use caution when burning, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times.

Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property. Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning by calling their local Cal Fire station or AQMD at (858) 586-2600.

Pile burning requirements:

Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

Do not burn on windy days.

Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. The pile can be added to as it burns down.

Clear a 10 foot diameter down to bare soil around the piles.

Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards.

State, federal and local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health on private and public lands.