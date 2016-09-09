Annual Fallbrook Clean Up Day set for Sept. 17

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance (FBA) has scheduled its annual community-wide Clean Up Day for Saturday, Sept. 17, in conjunction with the statewide California Cleanup held by I Love a Clean San Diego, and the California Coastal Commission.

In San Diego County alone the event brings together roughly 7,500 volunteers, local businesses, community organizations and government agencies, all working towards the same goal: a cleaner and healthier county. Locally, Fallbrook residents will have an opportunity to participate in cleanup activities organized by the FBA by picking up litter on neighborhood streets and roadways.

Roadside debris is often the result of deliberate or accidental actions. Improperly covered trash bins, litter, debris left in streets and parks, and items thrown from cars or uncovered truck beds all end up along roadways, impacting the beauty and health of Fallbrook. This litter may also travel through storm drains, before landing on the shorelines or settling in the ocean.

All interested volunteers are encouraged to register in advance at www.cleanupday.org , select FBA’s Fallbrook Clean-Up Site listed under Zone 2 North County Inland, Downtown Fallbrook.

On the day of the event, participants will meet at 9 a.m. in downtown Fallbrook at the parking lot on Alvarado located between the Fallbrook Art Center and the Fallbrook Library, where they will be assigned a street to collect debris.

Bags, gloves and water will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to help reduce their use by bringing along their own reusable bucket or burlap, gardening gloves, and reusable water bottle. The Clean-Up event will conclude at noon.

All interested volunteers are welcome – including walk-ups and groups – and every volunteer needs to sign a waiver, which is available on the web site. Anyone under the age of 18 needs the signature of a parent or guardian to participate.

I Love a Clean San Diego is continuing its “Bling Your Bucket” art contest for all ages. Winners will receive great prizes and have their picture posted on the Cleanup Day website for one year. Participants decorate a bucket that they will bring and use at the cleanup instead of a plastic bag. Rules and judging information may be found on the clean-up day website and will be available at the event.