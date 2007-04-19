Avocados are doggone good, but are they good for canines?

Though many dogs love avocados, words of warning are posted on the ASPCA Web page regarding the dangers of this popular fruit. While the oil from an avocado is known to give a pup a shiny coat, pet owners must be kept up to date on any sinister side effects.
Both the ASPCA and APCC (Animal Poison Control Center) have listed that persin, an element in avocados, is known to be toxic to pets. They note it can damage tissue in animals, including, but not limited to, the lungs and heart. Additionally, the high fatty content in avocados can physically provoke severe stomach problems, vomiting, or even worse, pancreatitis.
A number of Fallbrook residents have avocado trees on their property and generally see their canines munch on avocados without experiencing any detrimental results. Inevitably, reading the above information can be quite startling. With that said, we contacted three pet professionals in North County to give their opinions on the subject and shed more light on the issue.
“The biggest concern is when dogs eat avocados they can sometimes consume the seed, and if it is not vomited up on their own, you have to go in and remove it out of their stomach,” said Dr. Charlie Steiner, DVM, at Avocado Animal Hospital. As for persin being a major factor, Steiner really has not seen that component being a problem. His viewpoint is that an obstruction is a bigger concern than persin.
Steiner vocalized that it is best to keep dogs away from avocados because of the weight issue as well. “Many of these dogs become very obese. It can help their hair coat quality, but they become grossly obese.”
On the flip side, Thom Somes, owner and operator of Pet Tech, believes in strictly following the ASPCA guidelines regarding persin in avocados, which has been known to cause gastrointestinal problems. “We stick with what they [the ASPCA] say on their Web site,” he said.
Like Steiner, Somes sees the danger posed by the avocado seed, noting that there should be a choking caution for this fruit. He has had people in his Pet First Aid Class whose dogs like to tear the fruit apart. When dogs get down to the seed, those canine eyes see the round object as a toy.
“Lo and behold, what’s inside an avocado is a ball – this is a dog’s perception,” explained Somes. He has known pet owners whose dogs have choked on avocado seeds, while others have swallowed parts of the seed, causing blockage in the intestinal tract.
“Not only is there a chemical danger with avocados as far as our cats and dogs are concerned,” he said, “but the physical object itself [the seed] is a danger.”
In the cases of pet owners whose dogs nibble on avocados on a regular basis with no adverse side-effects, Somes asserts that these owners are quite lucky. He explained that the reason for this could be that the toxic process of persin might be less rapid.
“There could be a low level of poisonous buildup inside the pet as they are eating avocados,” he warned. “Just as a precaution, it’s still best to keep your pet away from [avocados].”
In Vista, Dr. John Abella at Aloha Animal Hospital has many four-legged patients living in avocado country.
“In our vicinity there are a lot of dogs in avocado groves, and for the most part it appears not to be clinically significant as far as toxicity,” he said. “It definitely adds fat content to their diet. A lot of dogs do love them, but they do gain weight.”
Abella is well aware of the known toxicities in all parts of the avocado but asserts that specialists are still unsure how the toxic element actually works and the physiology behind it.
“We really don’t know the toxic dose,” he said, explaining that persin is a fatty acid derivative whose biochemical organic chemistry can cause a certain type of reaction.
Abella has surgically addressed avocado seed problems in his practice. “One thing I have definitely done is taken avocado pits out of dogs,” he said. “Avocados end up being more of a foreign body issue than a toxin issue.”
Although these pet professionals might have various versions in their pet health theories, they all agree that some type of warning is appropriate for avocados.
For more information regarding avocados and pets, log on to www.aspca.org.
My baby boy LOVES avocados and eats them slowly enough for me to remove the seed before it becomes a toy. We are concerned about him playing with the seed and the potential for choking, so we make it a point to have him eat his weekly avocado treat only when we are present and monitoring him. So far so good and we haven’t experienced any problems.
My great dane, german shep mix eats them as part ofher raw diet. We feed her half dog food and half raw. I mix in my blender a mixture of liver (chicken or beef), tomato, carrots, cucumber and avacado as thsoe are her favorites, the only thing I see is sometimes she doesnt finish her food. she is not over weight and has been eating this way for several months. I may cut it down
to everyone that’s fed their dog avocados, just because your dog isnt exhibiting any adverse health symptoms doesnt mean that you should continue to feed your dog avocados! you should be very lucky to know that your dog is healthy. however, it would be best to avoid giving avocados to your dog if you love him!
I also read that tomatoes are dangerous to dogs…
I think all of this boils down to the smoking issue for humans…why do it if you know it could be dangerous??
Dana-
We had a recent experience very similar to yours with our rescued Boston. After just 3 days of being fed Avoderm he started to have seizures and fainting spells. I instantly saw the connection, but my vet was weary. We were instructed to keep a seizure diary and watch his behavior. Running on my own instincts, we took him off the Avoderm and he hasn’t had any problems since…it’s been over 3 months. The vet did say that any trace of the skin or seed (which is where the toxin is located) can poison a dog.
Does anyone know what the symptoms might be if avocados were harming a dog? My 4 yr old lab seemed to bloat right after a romp through our avocado groves and I am wondering if this might be the cause for his Ascites. I have mentioned it to my vet who has since done every darn test $$$ he can think of to figure out what is causing the excessive fluid buildup but still is unable to come up with a diagnosis. Anyone got any ideas?
My 90 pound lab ate an avocado 3 days ago, thankfully leaving the pit but ingesting the skin. The same day he did vomit and since has had diarrhea. He is on a fairly strict diet so any changes normally upset his belly for a day or so. He is still having diarrhea after 3 days so I do believe the avocado did have a negative effect on his digestive system. I think it is important to understand that like people, all dogs are different but working at a vet, I know that foreign bodies causing obstructions and pancreatitis are cases we see EVERYDAY. I would say stay away from avocados all together, just to be safe. I suggest to all pet owners to keep a list of pet toxins at home for quick reference. Feed your pets a good quality food, keep trash in a secure area and check into any new treats your thinking of giving your pet, before you give them. Stay away from scraps and you and your pet will be happy in the long run!
Our English Bully which weighs 60 pounds and he thinks he is in shape well eats pretty much everything. Avocado bring it on he says!!! His favorite though is Mangos.
thank you for all the input my little mini doxy seems to want to eat anything that isn’t nailed down i’m not sure if she ate the pit or a squirrel but i will definitely keep and eye on her to see if she has any adverse reactions…not to mention i will NOT try to grow another tree from a pit with all of the cautions about them being harmful to a dog….
Wow, My daughter told me this and I didn’t believe it at first. Now I Know. I guess I am not smarter than a 4 th grader.
AVODERM ALERT!!!!!!!!!!! After 2days of eating Avoderm my yellow lab began vomiting. He tends to be more sensitive, so we took him off but continued to feed it to our golden retriever. After 2 weeks he began vomiting blood. After a 2 day stay at the vet he is starting to recover. I would urge anyone who loves their dog not to feed them avocados or Avoderm. This product is marketed to appear as if it is healthy for your dog. Had I done a google search before I never would have given him this food. The expense of the treatment aside, my heart ached to see my best friend suffer so much. While the occasional avocado may not produce any symptoms, the toxins are still flowing through the dogs system doing damage. If you want your dog to have a nice coat there are healthier, safer ways to achieve this. To the makers of Avoderm – you disgust me.
While looking for a homemade diet for my 2 mini schnauzers, i came across many articles saying avocados are toxic for dogs that they can also cause heart problems.
Well guess what…i have been feeding my 2 – 10 year old mini’s AVODERM for 10 years and they now have serious heart problems.
Too late for my babies, but read and research before feeding them what you may think is safe.
I wish I had. 🙁
My 19 lb Boston Terrier ate two large FL avocados yesterday and she’s fine. She’s a pig, but she’s fine.
My little pomeranian has eaten pieces of avocado before I knew about possible toxins. I never gave her a whole avocado but pieces already peeled and cut. She loved them and never had any issues. But I don’t feed them to her anymore. But the information on the internet is very confusing. There is a lot of yes no and maybes about avocados.
I gave my Chihuahua avocado last night about 2 pieces no seed. In the middle of the night she started vomiting about 3 times. This was the first time me giving this to her and with the side effects deicided to look up online if they are good for dogs. I will never give my baby avocados again. She did seem better after she vomited. I feel really bad
Rosemary – I am so sorry that your babies have heart problems, but it is not too late for them, your love and homemade meals will improve the quality of their lives (-:
SusieQ – like me you are lucky that your baby had side effects rather quickly to the avocado toxins. Now we know. Educate your friends, and even the strangers you meet. Their dogs will thank you!
I have been feeding organic avacados for 7 yrs. now daily in my dogs dinner. If I can’t find organic, I will use a regular one, but NEVER have my dogs had a problem with them. I use only the meat of the avacado and mix it with their other food which is Primal or steamed meat and veggies. I find all my dogs have great coats and no one is overweight.
Funny … instead of Avoderm – our dogs got sick on Canidae (one suddenly having seizures, the others diarhhea, lost weight, etc.). We learned Canidae had changed their formula dramatically removing rice and substituting a variety of other ingrediences. When we learned about this after the fact, we were able to establish the downhill of our dogs concurrent with this change. We switched to Avoderm immediately – all dogs returned to normal health including the dog who hasn’t had a seizure since switching from Canidae to Avoderm.
From our perspective, Avoderm (Chicken and Brown Rice) has been excellent for our canines.
A friend just lost their dog today – we ‘think’ from fallen Avocados and small pits laying around Yet … the dog had this exposure for years with no adverse reaction – why now??? He’s always eaten the Avocado for years without any problems. At this time, we can only surmise he accidentally ate an Avocado pit or seed. Very painful for this dog’s owner and us – we loved his dog, too.
Caution is the best remedy if/around Avocado tree droppings.
Does anyone have a good method for teaching dogs with an avocado obsession not to eat them?
"A friend just lost their dog today – we ‘think’ from fallen Avocados and small pits laying around Yet … the dog had this exposure for years with no adverse reaction – why now??? He’s always eaten the Avocado for years without any problems."
I am sure there is a cummulative effect as there is from many toxins. Look at mercury for example. Also cigarettes. Most people don’t have a reaction to the first couple or even the first 100 or so (although some do!) It is only after years of smoking that the damage done by the toxins becomes noticeable. That doesn’t mean there is nothing happening, just that we don’t see it right away.
I fed my lab/springer mix Avocados and Avoderm for 14 years and never had a problem. In fact, I consider Avoderm a highly superior product compared to other dog food. However, she could also consume massive quantities of chocolate without adverse reaction, so….? (Not intentionally, of course!) Dogs are like people; we’re all very, very different! After reading this article and comments from readers, I may think twice in the future…
It is pretty simple, some animals react differently than others.
My bull terriers started having issues with itching & bumps – for awhile, I thought it was due to being out in the Arizona sun with their thin coats. Was at the pet store one day & they had a sale on smaller bags of Avoderm, so I tried a couple varieties. One dog had some gastro issues, but that happens whenever I feed her something different. The other had no issues. Within days, the itching, scratching & raw spots went away.
I asked my vet, who has specialized in dogs for over 30 years – he said he recommends Avoderm for all skin issues, but said some dogs might have a reaction – then again, some have a reaction to Science Diet, Nutro, Purina, etc. For those, he suggests mixing the food into their regular diet over the course of a couple weeks, steadily increasing the amount of the new food.
Mine both scarf down the food like they’d not eaten for days and they eat less than they did on just about anything else.
My dog used to eat avocados that fell to the ground from my tree. I did not know that it was bad for him. When he was five years old, he developed lumps above his back, near his tail and on his chest. Then when he was seven years old, he started gaining a lot of weight and his chest and trunk expanded. The vet said that his heart was more than twice the normal size and he was having trouble breathing. The vet did not say that it was caused by avocados, but it showed the classic reaction and symptoms. My dog died shortly after. I will never take the chance of allowing any of my dogs to eat avocados again.
Please help me! My Silky Terrier passed away this morning. He was only 2-1/2 yrs old. He started vomiting white foam last night approx. 12 times in about 3 hrs. I was cutting an avocado and some pieces with peel fell on the floor, he swallowed them before I even had the chance to pick them up! he was fine before then. Long story short, he started having seizures, shaking and unable to walk. We took him to the ER vet, they sedated him and hydrated him. Two hours later, they called us and told us he no longer had the seizures but he had stopped breathing. There is no evidence of anything in the house that he could have gotten into! We do not have any detergents, poison, cleaners, chemicals, etc. within reach! We have three labs and they are fine! My baby is gone and now reading this, I am thinking I killed him! Please tell me! Did that avocado kill my Silky?
Claudia, I’ve lost a dog to poisoning and my wife is a veterinarian. I know the feeling of pain and wondering what you could have done better or if there is anything at all. First, you need to talk to your veterinarian and get her diagnosis. It’s unlikely they can tell exactly what poison was involved if it was poisoning. A single Tylenol or Advil tablet might be enough to poison any dog, and the smaller they are, the less it takes. Little dogs often find stuff a bigger one can’t get to. A little pill dropped in the right spot five years ago could be the culprit. I’m combing the web for documented cases of avocado poising in dogs and can only find two dogs in South Africa in an often quoted (but never seen) article from 1994. Pancreatitis is something I am aware of that also has the symptoms you list. Fatty foods generally trigger it, and my wife usually sees it after a dog tips over the garbage. I’m sorry for your loss and the best advice I can give is the grief is bad enough without kicking yourself for something you may or may not have been able to control.
We grow avocados in Florida and suppliment our ridgebacks with
about 1/2 an avacodo per day. I find the above theories by the Vets and ASPCA to be just that THEORY–no studies to back up the assertions just BS theories.
Our Experience is that avocados contain glutathione a potent liver detoxifier.
We blend one seed per day and the avocado itself in all of our smoothie mixes and have lost quite a bit of body weight since going on these e raw veggie smoothie diets.
Bottom line–don’t accept vague theories–experiment for own self.
I have had dogs in Deluz, CA for 20 + years. All eating avocados without a single negative side effect. You’re all tools!
My 8-year old Pomeranian’s favorite food is — avocado. Our 9-year old Pom won’t touch them. The avocado-eating dog is more energetic, healthier, and shows no sign of joint pain like the other dog. He never gets skin or pit (which this thread suggests might be a problem.) So 8 years of avocado for an 8 pound dog and no issues so far.
Our purebred cattle dog has eaten avocadoes since she was a puppy. She goes next door and takes the fallen avocadoes off the ground (don’t worry our neighbour loves it!). She is now almost 10 years old. We have never had any problems with her and she is now teaching our labrador x rottweiler puppy to do the same. No problems with either!
How come avacados are listed as one of the top ten foods (very) GOOD for the human heart then? I have fed small amounts in my animals raw diet for years. No adverse side effects whatsoever.
Great information. I was assuming it would be good for our little German Pinscher as she is on the raw diet as well, but I just wanted to verify. I’m sure glad I did!!! Thanks for the info.
Wow..who da thunk?? I’ve been feeding my little mini doxy avacados for a while now..he loves them..but..I think I will error on the side of caution. While his coat is super soft, he dosn’t need the extra calories and I’ve noticed some stomach bloating on occasion.
I can’t believe that people are feeding their dogs raw chicken and blended-raw organs. I think some avocado would be the least of these pet parent’s worries, I would be more concerned with intestinal parasites. I won’t be giving my Min-Pin mix anymore Avocados. I wouldn’t think of eating raw meats and organs, so would never give it to my pet.
we live on an avocado ranch my dog has been eating avos for 10 years (he dosen’t eat the skin or the pits) he is fine as are all the coyotes running around here with their shinny coats.
I really appreciate this article. I had given my Chihuahua puppy an avocado seed as a toy, then started wondering about it being harmful if she swallowed any of it. Thank you! The seed will be thrown out immediately!
This was one of the most detailed and informative articles I’ve found as I’ve searched the web for dog questions over the years. Thank you for doing such a thorough job !
My little dog died from eating avocados! He was an 8 year old cattle dog mix, but only 17 lbs. We have 4 avocado trees in our yard, and he loved to eat them. Last Aug. he passed out while I was walking him, and started coughing up foam. I took him to the vet, and his heart was so enlarged that it was interfereing with his breathing, that’s why he passed out. His lungs were filled with fluid too. When the vet tried to drain fluid from his lungs, he went into cardiac arrest and died. I wish someone had told me of the danger! I will never take the chance with my new dog, I make sure that they are all picked up everyday. Anyone who has been warned of this, and gives their dog avocado anyway, is a fool!
I am griefstricken over the loss of my 9 year old boxer, had to rush him to his vet because of grossly enlarged spleen and internal bleeding. After reading about avocados being toxic, I am convinced his death was my fault. We both enjoyed avocados for 6 weeks before his death. No symptoms at all until it was too late to help him. I am wracked with grief and guilt, it was a pleasure and honor to have had this animal in my life.
My 15 lb. tweeny doxi got ahold of a leftover avocado peel and tried to lick the remnants of the fruit off. When I discovered the peel, it had been torn apart, but it didn’t seem that any of it had been ingested. She threw up that night and has had diarrhea for 3 days, today with blood in it. She’s also on an anitbiotic for another condition, which the vet said could cause a similar reaction BUT she was on it for 2 weeks with no adverse symptoms until the avocado incident. So the vet is now sure which is causing the diarrhea. I want to know what to do now? If it’s from the meds, she’s almost done those. But if it’s from the avocado, what can I do to help her get back to normal? I’ve been feeding her rice and boiled chicken to help rest her digestive system…
my dog eats a tiny bit of avo from time to time – never any skins, she loves the stuff! she’s very healthy, energetic and has no stomach issues – so all in all i think the problems here are with dogs that gorge themselves all the time on avos, and also eat the "toxic" skins . like with humans, i suspect it’s just about a balanced; healthy diet. if you read the article above, it’s just badly researched. It just states various vets opinions without any reference to any form of proper study on avos and their effects on the health of canines. As such, nobody should at all take this seriously, as it’s just your normal, bad-science article with very little substance apart from opinion. As such, it is not at all to be taken as "scientific", as absolutely no "science" has gone into its writing. The only rational thing to do is to monitor avo in the life of your own dog! If s/he is healthy and happy, then that’s all good!
I have an avocado tree and two dogs that love to eat them. When the avocado falls, not being ripe, they place it in the ground where the sunlight accelerates their ripening. Once is halfways, they start muching on them. For years they have eaten avocados, they are not fat nor have any intestinal problems, in fact, they don’t get sick at all. As for the seeds, they do not even touch them, I am always picking them up and place them on trays hoping to grow more trees.
America is always placing fear in people’s minds and affects their enojyment for life as it should be, worry free.
I have an avocado tree and my dog loves to eat the un-ripe seeds that fall on the ground. He has been slowing down and vomiting in the most un-likely moments. Help. I can’t cut the tree down. It has too many feelings. How do I avoid him from eating the unripe seeds?
I have an avocado tree and a 1 1/2 year old chihuahua mix.This late spring I went to the back yard to collect some avocados to discoverd un-riped and riped, chewed up avocados, all over the back yard (and the seeds all over to). Then I saw my chihuahua dashing over them, playing tag on its own, and eating the avocado. I was like crazy dog like her greens lol. I’ve never notice her vomit or anything so didnt think it was harmful for her. But after reading about dog owners who dog’s passed away years after eating the fruit is pretty scary. We put up a little fence (high enough so she wont jump over it and steal them) around the area where the avos fall. I really hope that all the avocados she has ate this year wont harm her when she’s old, or get seizures (because her mom always gets them ever since she was a pup)
***IF YOU ALSO OWN A BIRD***
it has been proven that avocados are highly poisonus for them. When I was a little girl I didn’t know that it was poisonous to them and my dad fed my finch a slice and the next morning I found him dead:( so what ever you do don’t fed you pet birds avocados! You can ask vets and bird breeders and they will all tell you the same!
My Mastiff/Lab has been eating the meat and the chewing on the skin since he was a puppy. He is in perfect shape. Loves eating them while bathing in the sun.
Last week my little chihuahua almost died. She suddenly had an onset of vomiting and was passing blood from her colon. After a brief stay at an emergency clinic, several trips to the vet, medicine and repeated hydrations to insure that she did not dehydrate, she was stabilized and seemed to be recovering nicely. I have been racking my brain to come up with a reason of why she developed pancreatitis. Suddenly the "light" went on and I realized that I had switched her food to Avoderm about one month previous to her illness. I am grateful for the internet and the answers to my queries regarding feeding avocados to dogs. Stella has always been a very picky eater and so when I discovered that she loved the fresh avocado that I fed her one day, I innocently increased her consumption to include guacamole and then decided on the Avoderm. Today is the last day she will ever eat avocado again. I have nothing else to go on other than some of the testimonials that I have read on this site. If my pet store will not accept the Avoderm back for a refund or exchange, it will go into the garbage.
I have had two avocado trees in my back yard since 1985. 1998 we brought a flat black coated retriever and a ridgeback into our home. they have eaten avocados that have fallen from the trees since they arrived, skin meat and they chew the seeds and leave most of the seeds to stain our carpeting. they both have very shiny coats during the winter months. They have both stolen more hershey kisses than i can count. all of this for years before i heard that chocolate and avocados were bad for dogs. now that i know i tell them all the time but they keep bringing the cados in and eating them. i guess ive been lucky , they are not overweight I feed them each two cups of dry food daily. i think they would enjoy them more if they would let them ripen but they eat them green. wont try to tell you to feed avocados to your dog but 14 year old healthy dogs tell me not to change anything.
I feed my 100lb husky avocados he is now 8yrs old and in perfect health don’t feed your dog anything u wouldn’t eat like the skin & the pit. He eats the meat of the fruit that’s it and only when I’m sharing what I have with him He is my son and I live everyday for him so do your own research but remember all dogs are different no matter age or breed some just don’t have the stomache for certain things
Doggies cannot eat Avocado, seafood, chocolate, peanuts, coffee – tea or anytype of human consuming milk etc..just doggie milk specialized for them only. Plus no grapes or currants which will be very bad for your dog will vomit etc and chances of losing your dog who can die 99%..so search more on google.. WHAT DOGGIES CANNOT EAT? You will get more ideas and responses Its my experience feeding all these to my dog and I regretted when she passed away…its sad don’t take it as a joke You will really REGRET
Thanks for the article, I especially liked what the vet from Hawaii had to say. Some of three comments were very informative too. It seems that like one person said, there just has not been any true scientific studies done. It seems the meat of the fruit would be ok in moderation. It’s like the bad wrap garlic gets, it is very good for your dogs but onion is highly toxic, as are grapes, macadamia nuts and of course chocolate. Dogs have completely different digestive systems than humans and it is not always safe to feed them what you eat. Please do an extensive research into it and don’t just believe the first thing you read. There is a lot of misinformation on the web and it is our responsibility to dig, question and investigate everything. One website I routinely read and recommend is earthclinic.com they have a pet section too and if you are interested in natural remedies and health I urge you to check it out. Good luck and good health!
I have 2 labs that I feed an avocado each a day for the last 7years. I get asked all the time about how shiny their coats are. I only give them avocado without the pit and skin. I asked my vet if this is ok and he said he has been recommending it for 20 years!! I mean seriously people! You gotta do some research and stop believing the left wing media. These are all theories without real solid proof.
I agree with what several others have said there is NO real research on this,it is ALL speculation and if they are so bad why doesn’t someone fork over the bucks to have a REAL study done? I mean come on if they are bad how come that some dog foods have it added and be sold? Why hasn’t the ASPCA and the Animal Poison Control center not gone after these dog food manufacturers to get the food off the market? To me if it was a real threat in this dog food there would be things being done to remove them from the market. Just like anything else just because a small handful of dogs have bad reactions to them doesn’t me they are bad for all dogs. I mean my dog can’t have potatoes but that doesn’t mean that all dogs can’t have them just because mine can’t. If you guys really follow what is said by so called ‘specialists’ we wouldn’t be eating or drinking anything because basically EVERYTHING is really bad for you even the air you breathe. Depending where you live just going out and breathing the air outside can kill you do to the toxicity leave in the air. Just use a little common sense when feeding anything to you dogs and remember a LOT of this info can be skewed to match whatever the person paying for the results wants.
my small puppy chewed on branch off the tree he is now real skinny and wont eat what can i do
Is it fine to have a small avocado tree growing inside ? My dogs don’t chew on it or anything. But now I’m scared after reading this
They say don’t let your dog eat grapes or avocado or chocolate or what ever…I have a mastiff pit bull mix and he eats everything and he is just fine…you know what made him violently sick ,…the dog food BENIFULL….stuff near killed him…you have a dog long enough, you will now what is good and what is not
Thank you for this.
Thank you so much, our terrier mix, Tuffy got hold of a seed and I wanted to make sure it wasn’t poisonous before letting him play with it. Sometimes information like this is difficult to find but your article came up easily 🙂
Yeah, but… What about the dog food Avoderm? If persin is so dangerous to dogs why aren’t dogs getting sick on this food?
If your dog is getting fat from avocados, than he’s obviously eating lots of them. Given the large intake, toxicity problems should be more pronounced (if there’s a significant risk). These vets obviously treat lots of canine avocado connoisseurs.
my dog loves Avacados and will not swallow the seed unless i reach down to get the avocado and end up chasing him picking up pieces he spits
I wonder if avocado seeds would be poisonous to squirrels who eat them?
If avocados are really dangerous to dogs, then why is this on our shelves?
http://www.breeders-choice.com/
My dog loves this food and we have had no problems.
My dog eats avocado regularly.. Every time I make salad or sandwich he has a few pieces. That would be every few days. He’s a 4 yr. old 70 pound Standard Poodle and VERY healthy! So far so good. I think it’s GOOD for them!!
I have an avacado tree. I have been feeding avacados regular to my dog. I just found out that they are toxic and this has made me sick. I have been feeding about an avacado a day for about a week now. So far no affects but I won’t feed anymore. I am really scared and I will call my vet in the morning.
I have a 1yr old lab and have been feeding him avo’s for quite some time! He has had no effects from them so far and is a very healthy boy with a very shiney coat, i never knew they were good for there coats so i gues i have avos to thank for my lovely looking boy!
I have been mixing an avocado with white rice and raw chicken every day for my 2 year year old boxer and 7 month old mutt and the love it.
Just a comment about Avoderm. About a month after we started on Avoderm, our dog started having seizures. I was VERY concerned that they were somehow related to the food. After conferring with a couple of vets and doing some research, AVODERM does not contain the lethal part of the avocado. Instead they use the ‘juice’ (I’m sure there is a more technical name for it) to improve the dog’s coat. As far as the seizures go, it is highly unlikely that they are related to AVODERM. In our case, we rescued a dog with a known neurological problem (congenital) and it seems as though this is just the late sequelae of his brain damage and does NOT appear to be related to AVODERM.
