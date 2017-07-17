The basics of kitchen cabinet refacing

FALLBROOK – Homeowners who want to give their kitchens a brand-new look without the expense or the hassle of a full-scale renovation often gravitate toward kitchen cabinet refacing.

Cabinet refacing is less expensive and more eco-friendly than a full replacement of existing cabinets, and experts estimate refacing costs roughly two-thirds less than a complete cabinet renovation.

Refacing involves replacing the doors and drawer fronts of existing cabinets during which the cabinet boxes are veneered to match the wood color chosen for the refacing, while the structure and layout of the cabinets remains unchanged. Essentially, the kitchen footprint will remain the same as it was before the refinishing took place.

Kitchens are popular rooms in the home and much of the renovation investment made in the kitchen can be recuperated at resale. Homeowners looking to put their homes up for sale soon may find cabinet refacing is beneficial, as it is a relatively quick renovation that can reap big rewards.

Homeowners have options when refacing their cabinets. While some projects, such as stripping off old paint and repainting, can be a do-it-yourself project, refacing cabinets may be best left to the professionals. Veneer work, which is often part of cabinet refacing, is not a skill one can learn overnight, and it often requires the hand of a professional carpenter.

Many cabinets can be resurfaced successfully. Older cabinets are prime candidates, as they often are more sturdy than newer cabinets. In general, cabinets can be refaced as long as their substructures are sound.

In addition to providing a new look for the kitchen, cabinet refacing is an eco-friendly project. By not demolishing existing cabinetry, homeowners are preventing old materials from ending up in landfills while saving trees from being cut down to construct new cabinets. Refacing also reduces the amount of chemical products used in the building of new cabinets, including stains, adhesives and chemically treated wood.

Homeowners can choose among wood, veneer, metal, and even glass doors as replacements in the kitchen. Coupling cabinet refacing with replacement of old appliances can completely transform the appearance of the kitchen in relatively little time. Many refacing projects go as follows:

Measurements are taken and technical drawings are made so that new cabinet materials can be manufactured to the kitchen’s exact specifications.

Homeowners choose the type of finish they prefer for the new cabinetry.

Manufacturing takes place, and homeowners will schedule a time when the work will commence.

Existing doors and drawer fronts will be removed and recycled or disposed of.

If cabinet frames and boxes need to be repaired in any way, some refacing companies will take care of this.

Cabinet boxes and frames are covered in a matching veneer or plastic laminate.

The new doors and drawer fronts are installed, as are new handles, pulls and moldings to complete the look.

Many companies specialize in cabinet refacing. Homeowners should request estimates from potential candidates and review workmanship prior to hiring a particular company.

Cabinet refacing is often a fast, relatively inexpensive renovation project. It can improve the appearance and functionality of a kitchen in a small amount of time, while also improving the value of a home.