BWC blends fashion and art for annual fundraiser

At a popular part of the BWC annual fundraiser, Jackie Brown puts some of her raffle tickets in the pot for one of the many gift baskets that were donated by local businesses. All proceeds from the event benefit local charities. Lucette Moramarco photos
Phyllis Sweeney wears an outfit with a matching necklace created by Laurie Crescenti of A Stone’s Throw.

Model Jeanne Pickard shows the fun fashion purse that is a part of her modeling outfit as she walks among the tables during the fashion show at Vista Valley Country Club.

Model Donna Ivicevic wears an outfit from Aston’s Boutique, with colors that match the painting on the right, in the Bonsall Woman’s Club “Art & Fashion” Fashion Show Luncheon on May 19.

Maura Button’s art-inspired ensemble includes a necklace from A Stone’s Throw during the first part of the art and fashion show which was held at Vista Valley Country Club.


Suzanne Chadwick, who usually styles the models’ hair for the fashion show, takes a turn out front modeling an outfit that matches the color scheme of her fellow models in Part 1 of the Art & Fashion show. Fashion emcee Sandy Aston described the clothing which came from her shop in River Village, Bonsall.

Cindy Floyd is the first model on stage for the fashion show. The emcee for the art portion of the show was Marlene Rantanen; the clothing was coordinated with two paintings for each of the two parts of the show.

Neighbors BJ Nierman, left, and Elaine Davis attend the fundraiser together and check out the latest bids in the silent auction on May 19.

Sgt. Shoma Nakano helps with the fundraising by selling raffle tickets. He and two other Marines also helped the models during the fashion show; several sponsors donated money to the Marines for their Marine ball later this year.


Fallbrook resident Margaret Leonelli, left, enjoys the fundraiser with her “second mom” Genie Summers. Besides buying tickets for the raffle, guests could place bids in the silent auction which included a variety of gift certificates and jewelry.

Lucette is an assistant editor, a writer and a photojournalist. She specializes in education, health and nonprofits.

