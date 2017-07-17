CCL Contracting to replace Fallbrook Public Utility District sewer between North Brandon Road and East Alvarado Street

CCL Contracting was the successful bidder to replace Fallbrook Public Utility District sewer line sections on North Brandon Road and East Alvarado Street.

The FUPD board in a 5-0 vote May 22 approved a $1,379,000 contract with the Escondido-based company to replace the deficient sections of the sewer line.

“That’s going to be a major project,” FPUD general manager Brian Brady said.

The sewer line which includes North Brandon Road and East Alvarado Street was installed in the early 1950s.

“That’s some old and undersized sewer, part of the original sewer system for the downtown village,” Brady said.

Some sections currently flow full or almost full and are not in compliance with sewer design standards. During storms those sections can surcharge and possibly overflow from the manholes. FPUD’s Sewer Line Asset Management Plan identifies the replacement of the North Brandon Road and East Alvarado Street sections as a priority.

FPUD staff prepared a design package and solicited bids from general contractors. Eight bids were received with the $1,379,000 proposal from CCL Contracting constituting the lowest amount. Schilling Paradise of El Cajon had the second-lowest bid at $1,381,877. FPUD had budgeted $1,500,000 for the project.

“The preliminary work will be starting soon and will go through this fall,” Brady said.

FPUD staff will develop a plan based on the contractor schedule to provide timely notice of traffic impacts which will occur during the contraction.

“We’ll be conducting some significant outreach to those along the route to minimize disruption,” Brady said.