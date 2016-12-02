County authorizes contract for sidewalk, curb, and gutter work

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract for the repair, replacement, and construction of sidewalks, curbs, and gutters throughout unincorporated San Diego County, including 35 locations on 21 streets in Fallbrook.

A 4-0 Board of Supervisors vote Nov. 16, with Greg Cox attending a National Association of Counties meeting, approved the contract process along with a categorical exemption from California Environmental Quality Act review.

“Sidewalk repairs will take place at 115 sites across the county and will improve pedestrian accessibility as well as safety,” said Supervisor Bill Horn.

The 115 sites are in the base bid; the contract is structured so that two additive alternatives, or clusters of locations, can be added to the contract if funding permits. If both additive alternatives are included, work will take place at a total of 133 locations. All of the Fallbrook locations are included in the base bid.

The locations were identified both by regular inspections conducted by the county’s Department of Public Works and by requests from residents. Priority was given to where public safety can be most improved. In addition to repairing or replacing damaged concrete sidewalks, curbs, gutters, driveway approaches, curb ramps, and cross gutters, the project also includes adding or upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The base bid includes seven locations on Mercedes Road, four locations on Potter Street, two locations on Main Avenue, three locations on Morro Road, two locations on La Palma Drive, and one location apiece on Alvarado Street, Avenida Campana, Retreat Court, Debra Ann Drive, DeLuz Road, West Fallbrook Street, East Felicidad Drive, Funquest Drive, East Hawthorne Street, Ivy Street, La Strada Drive, La Vonne Avenue, Magarian Road, South Mission Road, Porter Way, and Via Belmonte.

The estimated $500,000 cost for the work, which includes contingencies and administrative expenses, will be funded by Highway User Tax Account revenue obtained from sales tax on gasoline. All of the work will take place within existing county right-of-way, so no acquisition will be needed.

The work is scheduled to begin in early 2017 and be complete by summer 2017. Traffic control measures will be implemented to limit impacts to community members and other travelers.