County releases draft Climate Action Plan for public comment

The County of San Diego recently released a draft Climate Action Plan for a 45-day public comment period scheduled to end Sept. 25.

The draft plan is designed to cut greenhouse gases in the County’s unincorporated communities as well as those related to County government operations. It seeks to meet state requirements with actions that balance environmental, economic and community interests, while taking into account the County’s largely rural character.

Both the draft plan and its draft supplemental environmental impact report can be reviewed on the County Planning & Development Services Climate Action Plan web page, www.sandiegocounty.gov/pds/advance/climateactionplan.html .

After the 45-day public review and comment period ends, the San Diego County Planning Commission and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will hold hearings in early 2018.

The draft plan was created with input from local residents and more than 50 stakeholder groups, ranging from environmental to business and community organizations, collected in more than 100 public workshops, meetings and events.

For more information about the draft plan, go to the Planning & Development Services Climate Action Plan web page. Written comments on the draft documents can be submitted to [email protected] .