CSUSM offers course on water management fundamentals

SAN MARCOS – California State University San Marcos has opened registration for the Water Management Fundamentals and Practice in California course, a must-attend course for anyone interested in the complex nature of the water industry in arid Southern California.

The course is the required introduction course for the Water Management and Leadership Certificate program designed by regional water managers and experts, policy makers and educators to train the next generation of water leaders; although the intro course is open to any interested community member.

This course will cover:

California’s water system and its hunger for energy

Differences between water resource administration versus management

Sources of future supply

Conjunctive use of surface and ground water

Integrated watershed planning

Policy making and implementation in a fragmented governmental system with multiple stakeholders and interest groups