Every season is rattlesnake season in San Diego County





Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego

Communications Office

You just never know when you might come across a rattlesnake. Imagine the surprise of a Del Mar Mesa resident who opened the front door to check for a package last week only to find a red diamond rattlesnake right on the doorstep.

The resident called County Animal Services’ emergency dispatch number and texted the dispatchers a photograph of the snake. An animal control officer responded to the scene and removed the snake from the doorway.

“If you see a rattlesnake on your property, keep an eye on it from a safe distance and call us,” said County Animal Services Deputy Director Dan DeSousa. “We’ll impound the snake and remove it to an area where it doesn’t pose a risk to the public.”

With the moderate climate in San Diego, County Animal Services receives calls of rattlesnakes year round. While sightings may spike during hot spells or the summer months, County Animal Services says rattlesnakes can show up at any time from the coast to the deserts.

If you live in the County’s unincorporated areas or the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Santee or Solana Beach, call Animal Services at (619) 236-2341 for help removing rattlesnakes from your residence. Otherwise, call the animal control agency for your city.

Find out how to avoid rattlesnake encounters and what to do if you are bitten in these tips that we put together several years ago. You can also visit County Animal Services website for more rattlesnake information, www.sddac.com/docs/Snake%20Brochure.pdf

To avoid encounters with rattlesnakes, the Department of Animal Services suggests these steps:

Wear sturdy hiking boots with ankle support so that your feet are protected.

Stay on paths and trails. Avoid tall grass, weeds and brush where snakes may hide.

Keep your dog on leash while hiking and be aware of what your dog is doing at all times.

Make sure you can see where you are reaching and that you can see ahead of you. Look for concealed snakes before picking up rocks, sticks or wood.

Consider bringing a walking stick while hiking. If you encounter a snake it may strike the stick instead of you or your pet.

Give rattlesnakes the right-of-way.

If you live in an area where rattlesnakes have been found, check your yard before letting your pets and children out to play.

The County encourages people to remove potential