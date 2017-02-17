FBA begins work on South Mission median landscaping

FALLBROOK – While Fallbrook Beautification Alliance (FBA) members will miss seeing fellow volunteer Pat McDougal tending to the South Mission medians, after nine years of service, it was time for her to move on. Her hard work will be remembered as it set the bar for all future efforts.

The FBA is, however, proud to report that Robert Oldfield of Landscape One has taken on the responsibility of renovating and then maintaining these medians, which welcome both visitors and residents alike to Fallbrook.

The first step in this undertaking is to get the enormous gopher problem under control. These pesky varmints have enjoyed quite a run on their own private islands, eating up many of the susceptible plants, damaging tree roots and irrigation, and displacing soil, adding to erosion along the roadway.

Glen Fowler of Fowler Pest Control will be working with Robert Oldfield and his team to overcome this problem. Once the gopher population is reduced, Oldfield will begin replanting, selecting an array of drought tolerant, and gopher adverse plants, bringing back the medians to their previous beauty.

FBA and Oldfield’s goal is to establish a landscape that will be easier to maintain as well as showcase the diversity and range of beautiful plants ideally suited to growing in Fallbrook’s public spaces. Although the plan will take time to implement, the hope is that by early summer the medians will be blooming and beautiful again.

FBA is most grateful to have local business owners Oldfield and Fowler on their team. Both businesses have reduced their price for their services as a contribution to their community.