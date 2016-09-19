FPUD approves contract for SCADA support services

The Fallbrook Public Utility District’s (FPUD) supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system allows for remote monitoring and control of FPUD’s water and wastewater systems. The SCADA system requires some outside technical support, and in 2014 FPUD entered into a contract with Advanced Telemetry Systems International (ATSI) for such services. That contract expired on June 30.

ATSI did not bid on the new contract, but six other firms submitted proposals after FPUD staff prepared a request for qualifications. On Aug. 22, FPUD’s board voted 5-0 to award a three-year contract to SCADA Integrations, which is headquartered in Carlsbad, for up to $75,000 annually.

“It’s just additional support services to address facilities,” said FPUD assistant general manager Jack Bebee.

Under the contract SCADA Integrations will provide 24-hour service as needed through June 30, 2019. The potential work includes emergency support services to correct any failures of communication or control equipment.

SCADA Integrations will also provide non-emergency programming services for FPUD’s ultraviolet disinfection facility, reservoirs, pump stations, wastewater collection system, wastewater treatment plant, and other district facilities.

The support services will also include purchase and installation of communication and control equipment at FPUD facilities, assistance in planning short-term and long-term improvements to FPUD’s potable water and wastewater systems, and troubleshooting for communication equipment, instrumentation, and SCADA servers.

The contract also calls for SCADA Integrations to review FPUD”s system configuration for potential improvements to the system’s overall reliability.