FPUD approves corrosion control system for Sachse Tank

The Fallbrook Public Utility District’s (FPUD) Sachse Tank off of Red Mountain Road will receive protection against potential corrosion.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Aug. 22 approved a $24,103 contract with GMC Electrical, Inc., to replace and repair the corrosion control system for the Sachse Tank.

“It’s just cathodic protection for the tank to make sure it continues to operate well,” said FPUD assistant general manager Jack Bebee. “It helps protect the tank from corrosion. It extends the life of the tank.”

The Sachse Tank is a 9.5 million gallon welded steel tank. FPUD’s maintenance program to protect the structural integrity of the district’s 11 steel water storage tanks includes periodic recoating on the interior and exterior of the tanks to protect the steel from corrosion. FPUD’s board approved a contract to reline and repair the Sachse Tank in 2013.

The recoating included an evaluation of the condition and effectiveness of the corrosion control system. The cathodic protection system is no longer functional and many components are in need of replacement.

FPUD issued a request for proposals to replace the corrosion control equipment and received two responses. GMC Electrical, Inc., whose headquarters are in the California town of Ontario, bid $24,103.25. Farwest Corrosion Control Company of Downey submitted a $38,740.00 bid.

FPUD staff evaluated the proposals and determined that both companies were capable of performing the necessary repair work, so the lower bid was recommended by FPUD staff before being accepted by the board.

Bebee expects the work on the Sachse Tank to be performed this fall.

“It will be in the next couple of months,” he said.