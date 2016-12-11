FPUD approves purchase of washer/compactor component

An upgrade to the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s (FPUD) wastewater treatment plant was completed last year, and at the time the Duperon flex rake and washer/compactor system did not need replacement. The flex rake is still in good condition and is working effectively, but the washer/compactor component is now no longer working properly.

FPUD staff determined that the washer/compactor could be replaced with an updated one which is compatible with the flex rake. Since only one company supplies such a compatible component, FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Nov. 21 to approve a sole-source procurement rather than the competitive bidding process and authorized the purchase of a Duperon washer/compactor from JBI Water and Wastewater Equipment for $40,000.

“What it really is is refurbishing the equipment rather than buying a whole new piece of equipment,” said FPUD general manager Brian Brady.

The flex rake in conjunction with the washer/compactor system removes rags and screenings at the headworks to protect downstream equipment. The flex rake and washer/compactor were purchased in 2008 for $233,400, which included $70,000 for the washer/compactor component.

When the need to replace the washer/compactor system became apparent, FPUD staff evaluated the feasibility of using alternative washer/compactor systems which would work with the existing flex rake while also evaluating an updated Duperon system for the existing flex rake.

The updated Duperon system was deemed to be the only feasible option since retrofitting another system would require a new flex rake and compactor at a significantly higher cost. Staff also determined that JBI Water and Wastewater Equipment, which has an office in Mission Viejo, is the only supplier capable of providing a washer/compactor component compatible with the existing flex rake.

FPUD staff also reviewed the improvements of the updated system which will allow the district to address some of the issues which reduced the operating life of the existing system.