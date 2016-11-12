FPUD to obtain 30-inch gate valve for Sachse-De Luz interconnect

Sometime during fiscal year 2016-17 the Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD) will provide a pipeline interconnection between the Sachse Zone and the De Luz Zone.

The pipeline interconnection will allow for isolation if disruptions occur in the De Luz Zone and will improve the ability to move water from Red Mountain Reservoir to the De Luz Zone during aqueduct shutdowns. On Oct. 24, the FPUD board voted 5-0 to approve the purchase of a 30-inch gate valve from HD Supply for $26,321.65 including taxes and shipping costs.

The two pipes serving the Sachse Zone and the DeLuz Zone currently cross but do not connect. The interconnection project will include a 30-inch isolation valve.

“It allows us during shutdowns and other events to make sure we’re getting water to the north part of our system,” said FPUD assistant general manager Jack Bebee.

FPUD solicited bids for a 30-inch resilient wedge gate valve. The HD Supply bid of $26,321.65 was the lowest of the four responses.

The valve will be installed by FPUD staff. The construction is expected to take three to four weeks.