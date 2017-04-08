Free recycling drop off for tires and appliances in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents from unincorporated communities in the North County can drop off old tires, appliances and scrap metal for free at Fallbrook Recycling & Transfer in Fallbrook on two days in April.

Residents with waste tires and appliances can make an appointment at 1-877-R-1-EARTH (1-877-713-2784) or drop in. Appointments will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, April 10.

Tires must be relatively clean and be from passenger vehicles. Large truck tires and tires from businesses or commercial sources will not be accepted. A limited number of tires with rims will be accepted. Residents who want to transport loads of more than nine tires may request a waiver when they make an appointment.

Fallbrook Recycling & Transfer accepts free recycling drop off, year-round, for these additional items: used motor oil, electronic waste, fats, oil and grease, and CRV glass, cans, and plastic. EDCO also accepts household batteries and sharps from EDCO waste collection customers.

Find out more at: www.edcodisposal.com/fallbrook/where-do-i-take-it/fallbrook-recycling-transfer.htm

Fallbrook Recycling & Transfer is located at 500 W. Aviation Rd. in Fallbrook.

Free collection for tires and appliances is only available to unincorporated area residents during the event days/times. The event is made possible by County of San Diego Department of Public Works, CalRecycle and EDCO.