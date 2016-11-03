Garden club donates decorated pumpkins

FALLBROOK – Several Fallbrook Garden Club members recently met at the home of Jeanne Meadows, a club member and expert succulent gardener, to learn how to decorate pumpkins with succulent plants for the holiday season.

They were provided with pumpkins and the “fixings” to make a special pumpkin centerpiece. The members made one item for themselves and then another for Project YANA (You Are Not Alone), a program designed to make sure that homebound seniors are not forgotten.

These decorated pumpkins will be distributed by the local Sheriff’s Department to homebound seniors, many of whom do not have any family in the area but still want to maintain an independent lifestyle.