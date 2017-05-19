Garden club to learn how to attract butterflies

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club will meet Tuesday, May 30, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m. and the business meeting follows at 1 p.m. This month’s speaker will be Pat Pawlowski, who will speak on “How to Animate Your Garden by Attracting Butterflies.”

Pawlowski is a writer, lecturer, and garden consultant who will discuss all facets of these beautiful pollinators. She will also advise on the plants and other garden features that attract butterflies to gardens. Butterflies are indicators of a healthy environment and healthy ecosystems and are among the most beautiful pollinators. They bring color, interest and animation to yards. She will bring handouts and samples of butterfly-attracting plants, butterfly eggs and a chrysalis.

At this meeting, members will be voting for their choice of the Member of Year. The recipient of the award will receive a $50 gift card at the June meeting. Also, the Membership Committee will be accepting renewals of membership at this meeting. Dues for an individual are $30, and $50 for a couple/family. The club now has a membership of 214 members.

Results of the successful Garden Tour will be announced. Information relating to various workshops and garden trips will also be discussed. Light refreshments will be served and the general public is invited to attend. For further information, go to www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.