Get Financial Help Fixing Up Your Neighborhood

José A. Álvarez

County of San Diego Communications Office

Have some ideas on how to improve your neighborhood?

Your idea may qualify for Community Development Block Grant funds. Applications are being accepted now through Oct. 28.

In past years, federal CDBG funds have been used to improve local youth and senior centers, parks, streets, drainage systems, accessibility issues and fire facilities. Depending on the project, money may be available for your community.

Residents and non-profits working in the unincorporated area of the county may propose projects that benefit low- and moderate-income residents as long as the projects align with the County’s Consolidated Plan and support the goals of: increasing the availability of affordable, supportive, and livable housing; improving the quality, safety, accessibility, and walkability of communities; or increasing and maintaining accessible, available, and supportive homeless shelters and services.

To learn more about the CDBG program and how to apply, visit the Housing and Community Development services website, www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sdhcd/community-development/cdbg.html , for a narrated presentation.

The website presentation will also provide general information about the following programs:

HOME Investment Partnerships and CDBG Affordable Housing Programs:These programs fund affordable housing opportunities such as the County’s First-Time Homebuyer Program.

Emergency Solutions Grants: These funds are for improving the quality and number of emergency shelters and transitional facilities for the homeless, and to prevent at-risk families or individuals from becoming homeless.

Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS: The funds are for affordable housing and services for low-income households living with HIV or AIDS.

For more information, contact Marco De La Toba at (858) 694-8724 or [email protected] . People who are hearing impaired may call (866) 945-2207.