History of the water rights of people in the Santa Margarita Watershed

Before recorded history, Native American tribes like the Cahuilla, Santa Rosa, Ramona and Pechanga hunted and fished along the 27-mile free-flowing river created by the rainfall and watershed coming off Anza’s Thomas Mountain. The river runs southwest through Anza, Aguanga, Temecula, portions of Murrieta and Wildomar into Fallbrook, from there to Camp Pendleton where its overflow empties into the Pacific Ocean.

The runoff also feeds a huge underground water basin. Today, the water from the basin is drawn out by wells that many local people depend on for their homes and commercial enterprises. They have no lakes, reservoirs or water district pipelines to depend on for their water needs. Water is life. Life depends on water.

Since the turn of the century, the local Indian tribes, now contained by the U.S. Government on reservations, and all the ranches, farms, wineries and cities along its path have depended on the Santa Margarita river, one of the last surviving rivers in Riverside County.

The drought has continually reduced its river flow for the last 10 years. Even though the river flow has dropped, Vail Lake is storing enough water to continue growth in the Temecula and Murrieta valleys meted out by the Rancho California Water District. Some of the RCWD’s water also comes from its deep water wells.

Since the turn of the century, the use of Santa Margarita Watershed has been the object of controversy and legal entanglements.

The two biggest ranchers in the Santa Margarita Watershed, Rancho Santa Margarita y Flores and upstream Vail Ranch got into a legal dispute about the river’s usage. The Walter Vail family, the then owners of the ranch since 1904, was using most of the water from the river to feed its 1,000 cattle on the 87,000-acre ranch. Richard O’Neill, owner of the large downstream ranch, got into an argument with the Vail’s over the water usage. The bitter dispute ended up in the federal courts. A trial then ensued. The trial took almost three years and then remained in litigation until; 1940: The dispute between the two large ranchers was settled. The court granted Vail Ranch 66 percent of the river’s water to Vail and 33 percent to O’Neill’s ranch. All others using the river’s water could harvest what little was left. Water districts were formed in the areas, like Rancho California, that were popping up downstream using what was left and from wells taking water from the underground basin. Fallbrook farmers and ranchers took advantage of most of the remaining Santa Margarita River groundwater supply and diverted it to their avocado and fruit groves. The Santa Margarita groundwater added more water resources to the expanding Fallbrook Utilities District, formed in 1922 that used most of its water from the San Luis Rey River in San Diego. All the water from the Santa Margarita River that was not harnessed and used by the large ranches and Fallbrook farmers flowed down to what was to become the Marine Base at Camp Pendleton one year later.

1963: After nearly a year of trial days, the District Court Judge issued his final decree saying the 1940 court settlement between the two ranches was invalid because other water users of the Santa Margarita groundwater were not included. He also ruled that the federal government must abide by state (California) rules and apply for a permit to use any surplus water and that the government had illegally exported water outside of the Camp Pendleton land. With this, the landowners were deemed more the victors. A state permit for building the Fallbrook Dam was proven to be valid. However, the government quickly appealed the judge's ruling, saying he wrongly invalidated the 1940 ranch agreement and reversed his ruling saying Camp Pendleton wrongly took water outside of the Santa Margarita watershed. It did clear the way for the FPUD to go ahead and build two dams on the southern portion of the river in Fallbrook and at the DeLuz Creek in Camp Pendleton. The project in the planning stages is called the Santa Margarita Project or more recently the Conjunctive-Use Project now estimated to cost $93 million.

The major roadblock to permitting commercial wells

In all of this action, the court failed in what seems to be the major roadblock to meting out the water to commercial developers in the Valley area. The judge did not spell out who had the right to how much water in the watershed area. It did not “quantify” the water rights. While the state can issue permits for residential water wells in the Valley through the different counties, commercial wells that use more water the county believes must quantify their use.