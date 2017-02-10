Keep fire safety in mind when remodeling home

Scott McGillivray

Special to the Village News

Although millions of homes are remodeled in America each year, it’s surprising that few homeowners realize the importance of remodeling with fire safety in mind. While smoke alarms and fire extinguishers are foremost in one’s mind, do you know how you can improve passive fire protection in your home?

Passive fire safety installations do not alert you to, or react to, the presence of fire in your home. This type of fire precaution is part of the core of the building and will help to control the fire by limiting its spread.

One very effective form of passive fire protection is the installation of insulation. When adding or upgrading insulation, look for products made from naturally fire-resistant, inorganic materials.

A favorite among builders, contractors and homeowners is a stone wool insulation called Roxul Safe’N’Sound, which offers fire resistance up to 2150°F. Its melting point is higher than the temperature of a typical house fire, which means it will stay in place longer to provide passive fire protection when every second counts.

Effective compartmentalization through the use of fire-resistant materials can help avoid the spread of fire to other areas of the home, and more importantly, protect vital escape routes. Consider installing a fire-resistant insulation in walls, floors and ceilings to maximize protection and escape time.

Scott McGillivray is the award-winning TV host of the hit series Income Property as well as a full-time real estate investor, contractor, author, and educator. Follow him on Twitter @smcgillivray.