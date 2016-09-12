Local Housekeeping Services and Your Cell Phone

FALLBROOK − HomeLife Housekeeping, locally owned and operated since 1985, now has a new, mobile-friendly website. Barbara Jarnes, owner and executive manager of HomeLife, said that the new site was especially constructed for the convenience of anyone looking for community-friendly cleaning services.

“Now you can easily arrange for one-time or ongoing housecleaning even when you’re on-the-go,” said Jarnes. “The reality is that, in this fast-paced communications age, more and more people have a nearby cell phone much of the time – a much-used convenience hardly even imagined a few years ago but now taken for granted.”

Potential customers may have questions about hiring housecleaning help but not know where to begin.

“With over 30 years of experience, HomeLife has an established reputation for understanding what clients are looking for,” said Jarnes.

Housekeepers are carefully chosen, thoroughly vetted, and trained to clean efficiently while taking care to avoid damaging surfaces in the home. The vetting process includes thorough background checks, references, and drug-screening. Basic English-speaking is also required.

“We even take pride in getting along with clients’ pets,” said Jarnes.

Getting started with HomeLife is easy. Residents may submit an online estimate request from the website or call (760) 728-0906.

“Unlike many businesses, you will probably get a live answer if you call between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday,” said Jarnes. “If your call comes in while the office is busy with other clients, you can leave a message and will soon receive a return call.”

Jarnes observed that potential customers often get a “ballpark” rate over the phone, schedule an in-home estimate, or schedule a first cleaning. Clients are never “locked” into a long-term commitment. Nevertheless, she reported that many clients have been enjoying the freedom of regularly scheduled housecleaning from HomeLife for up to two decades.