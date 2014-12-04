Local snakes, the good, the bad, and the beautiful

There are 33 species of snakes in California and even though many snakes hibernate in cold weather, unseasonably warm weather can bring them out for some sunshine, so it is a good idea to know what surprise visitors might be seen around houses or yards in the Fallbrook area.
Most local snakes, like California King, Mountain California King and Striped Racers are harmless to humans while the only native venomous species are rattlesnakes. Seven species of rattlesnakes live in Southern California.
Within the main species of rattlesnakes there are a variety of sub-species, giving California many rattlesnakes with many different looks. They are known as:
• Western Diamond-backed Rattlesnake
• Sidewinder – Mohave Desert Sidewinder or Colorado Desert Sidewinder
• Southwestern Speckled Rattlesnake
• Western Rattlesnake – Southern Pacific Rattlesnake, Great Basin Rattlesnake, or Northern Pacific Rattlesnake
• Red Diamond Rattlesnake
• Mojave Rattlesnake or Northern Mohave Rattlesnake
• Panamint Rattlesnake
The most common rattlesnakes in the San Diego area are
the Western Diamond-backed, Southern Pacific, Northern Pacific and Red Diamond rattlesnakes.
Information about rattlesnakes
All rattlesnakes have diamond-shaped heads and will usually have a rattle on their tails made of hollow keratin rings, created when the snakes shed their skins. The keratin makes a rattle noise when shaken.
Young rattlesnakes may only have a non-rattling button at the end of their tail section and some older snakes may have their adult rattles broken off. Baby rattlesnakes can be more dangerous than adult ones in that they can’t control their venom output when they bite.
Some additional facts and information about the rattlesnakes in California:
• Gopher snakes look and act like rattlesnakes at times but their heads are not diamond shape and their tails are pointed; they have no visible rattles.
• Patterns on the rattlesnakes vary even in the same species, some have a diamond pattern and some do not, the coloration and pattern allows them to blend into their surroundings.
• Rattlesnakes can be active day and night. When it is too hot in the day they are nocturnal, and they are not active in the cool winter months.
Even on a cool spring/summer/fall night rattlesnakes will be on the move up to two hours past dusk.
• Rattlesnakes are cold blooded and, until they warm up, they do not move much. They prefer to be hidden or lie up against something and not be out in the open.
• Rattlesnakes can strike even when they are not coiled up and are stretched out. They usually do not strike unless they feel threatened or mistake a human for a meal.
• Rattlesnakes feed on birds, lizards, snakes, frogs, insects, and small mammals, including mice, rats, rabbits, hares, and ground squirrels. (Adult California ground squirrels are immune to rattlesnake venom and will intensely confront any snake they feel to be a threat.)
How to deal with rattlesnakes
• To detour rattlesnakes from around a home, animal pens and barn yards, keep the rodent population under control. Keep buildings and other places snakes can hide closed.
• Be careful when gardening. Check with a stick before pulling weeds with one’s hands and keep an eye out for snakes. Keep long grass short and bushes trimmed. Remember: snakes can climb into trees.
• To avoid surprising a rattlesnake, never put one’s hands or feet in any spot not clearly seen. Check under an object before sitting on it. Use a stick to move boards, logs, and rocks. If wearing boots, kick the object over before picking it up with one’s hands.
• Rattlesnakes are territorial. If moved, they may come back. Do not pick up dead snakes, a rattlesnake can by reflex alone bite and pump venom up to one hour after death.
• Create safe spaces from rattlesnakes by creating snake proof barriers: There are snake repellent products the can be sprinkled on the ground but have to be replaced after a heavy rain and they are not fool proof. Rattlesnake fencing creates a permeate barrier: It should be made of 1/4 galvanized mesh (hardware cloth) that is 36” high.
The fencing is best if it sits on top of a concrete curb or if the foot of the fence can be buried 4”-12” down, depending on the hardness of the soil. There can be no gaps larger than 1/4” around the area of the fencing. Remember that snakes travel along walls and fences so special care must be taken at the end of the fence run, too.
• California King and Mountain California King snakes and Striped Racers all eat rattlesnakes. Road Runners and Blue Jays will also eat baby rattlers.
So, some snakes are good to have, some are bad, and some are also beautiful to see.
For help in identifying snakes seen in this area, visit www.californiaherps.com/index.html.
Jodi Thomas contributed to this article.
We are moving to Fallbrook and are really afraid of snakes, what should we do to protect our selves and our pets?
I’ve lived here since 88 and we’ve never had a problem with snakes and we’ve always lived on large properties, close to ravines and streams, etc. I wouldn’t worry about it. We used to see king snakes all the time, which was really fun for the kids cause their harmless and they eat rattlesnakes, but we don’t see very many of those anymore either. Kind of sad. The article says if you have good fencing land the snakes can’t crawl under it, then that would protect your animals more, but again, I don’t believe it’s a big problem.
Please don’t kill a snake just because you may not like snakes. Try to learn about them. The snakes keep down rodents. I welcome gopher and King snakes on my property. You will love Fallbrook. Lots of nature.
It ought to be easy to both identify AND learn not to fear non venomous snakes of southern california …at the very WORST if severely provoked a gopher or king snake MIGHT bite (like most threatened animals) but except for a tiny bit of pain and the super highly unlikely chance of infection? It just is not all anything to be afraid of …in fact if you are scared to death of RATTLESNAKES then these other snakes are like your best friends! They hunt and eat the same rodents that rattlesnakes do and so by keeping the prey population numbers low the rattlesnakes will not be anywhere near as drawn to take up residence on your property! Just remember “the enemy of your enemy is your FRIEND” Learn to LIKE the non venomous snakes! Accommodate THEM and only get rid of the rattlers ! Teach dogs to fear/leave alone ALL snakes is one of the biggest things to accomodate good snakes and protect you beloved dogs at the same time!
Not only the above but I forgot to mention that KING SNAKES actually EAT rattlesnakes! How do you not love them on your property?? Your champion protectors!!
Hi Dougiequick, We really miss seeing king snakes on our property. The kids used to be able to find them and actually pick them up for a little while before letting them go.