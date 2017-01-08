Locally-grown flowers were featured on floats in Rose Parade

PASADENA – Local flower farms Kendall Farms, Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers, and Dramm & Echter generously donated protea, pincushions, wax flowers, roses, and snapdragons that were proudly featured on the Cal Poly Rose Parade float.

The Cal Poly Universities’ float along with those of Miracle-Gro®, FTD and Real California Milk demonstrated continued support of California Grown flowers at the Tournament of Roses® Parade.

California Secretary of the Department of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross officiated an official California Grown certification ceremony on Jan. 1 in Pasadena. Spearheaded by the Buy California Marketing Agreement (BCMA) and the California Cut Flower Commission (CCFC), the ceremony recognized Cal Poly Universities for the sixth year in a row, FTD for the third year, and Miracle-Gro® and Real California Milk for the second year.

Last year, all three certified floats were recognized by the Tournament of Roses Parade® as award-winning designs.

“The Tournament of Roses Parade® really brings the beauty of agriculture to life,” said Ross. “We are thrilled that Miracle-Gro®, Cal Poly Universities, FTD and Real California Milk have chosen to adorn their floats with flowers from our state’s farmers.”

The Rose Parade originated in 1889 to showcase the bounty of what is grown in California during a time of year when much of the country is covered in snow. The California Grown Certification Program recognizes parade floats and entries decorated with more than 85 percent of cut flowers and greens from the Golden State.

“We are happy to continue our support for California’s farmers

through the California Grown certification program,” said John Sass, vice president and general manager of Miracle-Gro®. “For our theme, ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses,’ we knew we could rely on the state’s flower farmers to supply beautiful, fresh roses that epitomize America’s national flower.”

FTD is the Official Floral Partner of the Tournament of Roses. FTD and its iconic Mercury Man symbol have a 60-year history of participating in the Rose Parade. The storied floral and gifting company once again committed to being certified California Grown and used California Grown flowers to decorate its 11 VIP parade vehicles.

The float from California State Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo and California State Polytechnic University at Pomona featured “A New Leaf” theme and also received the California Grown Certification on Jan. 1.

The Real California Milk float, “Legacy of Generations,” paid homage to the success that comes from the knowledge passed from generation to generation and the essential partnership relationship between the farmers, the land, the animals and their communities.

“We really appreciate the partnership between our state’s dairy and flower farmers for the second year in a row,” said Kasey Cronquist, CCFC CEO and ambassador.

The Tournament of Roses Parade® is a New Year’s tradition where nearly one million visitors line Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena to view the beautiful floats first hand, and millions more watch from their homes across the country.

The California floral industry has a $12.2 billion annual impact on the state’s economy. California’s flower farmers represent more than 4,500 jobs and contribute $1.7 million to California’s economy every day.