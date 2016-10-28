Locals fight against litter

FALLBROOK – After two months of cleanup, one neighborhood is about halfway done cleaning up litter and illegally dumped furniture and trash. Jan Scott, a Fallbrook resident, commended Zeke Maldonado from the Bonsall Road Station and road crew for their work. In addition, she is grateful to the Odd Fellow Cemetery crew for cutting back overgrown weeds in the area.

The reason why Scott is so adamant about not trashing Alturas, she said is because the garbage and sewage runs downhill and into waterways.

“This has been a two month long process of cleaning up the neighborhood,” said Scott. “We are almost there; halfway done.”