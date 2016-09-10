NCFPD honors chipping program staff participants

During the Aug. 23 board meeting of the North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD), a non-voting item recognized NCFPD staff for the district’s fuel reduction chipping program.

Deputy fire marshal Patty Koch, firefighter and paramedic Richard Bastien, captain Rich Berry, and engineer and paramedic Mathieu Lindsey were acknowledged at the meeting.

“That was really a very exciting opportunity,” said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott.

The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) provided the fire district with a $5,000 fuels reduction grant as part of the IAFC’s Ready, Set, Go program, which emphasizes resident preparation against wildfires. The grant allowed NCFPD to provide the community with four chipping days. The fourth of those events June 11 was held at NCFPD Station 3 in the Olive Hill area and included the delivery of more than 40 truckloads of weeds and brush.

“They seem to get bigger and better every time,” said Abbott. “The citizens were really appreciative of it and they look forward to having some more.”

Koch organized the chipping program and promoted it to the public. Bastien and Berry assisted citizens with the chipping operations. Lindsey complemented the chipping activity by providing station and apparatus tours to the fire station visitors.

“We’re very excited about its success,” said Abbott, who noted that the initial success of the fire district’s chipping program could lead to larger grant awards. “We’ve got a positive history now with these types of programs.”