No-cost chipping service is available to reduce fire risk

FALLBROOK – The Fire Safe Council of San Diego County is offering a free chipping service to property owners in the Fallbrook area who, after preparing their defensible space, have piles of brush that are still a fire risk.

To schedule the chipping service go to www.firesafesdcounty.org , click on tab labeled “Programs”, “No Cost Chipping”, then on “Sign Up” and complete all questions on the form before clicking “Submit”.

The piles of brush must be ready prior to submitting an application and the material will not be chipped until the form has been received. Scheduling the service is subject to many factors including: equipment uptime, weather, personnel, geographic grouping of chipping requests, funding and demand.

To prepare for the chipping crew’s arrival, please note:

Brush that has been cleared or stacked with heavy equipment will not be chipped.

Material including but not limited to palm, succulents, poison oak, and bamboo will not be chipped.

Old, matted sticks are not eligible for chipping.

Brush must be free of mud, rocks, and other debris.

Maximum six-inch diameter on cut limbs.

Piles must be stacked no more than six feet high, and have easy chipper access. Cut ends must face the chipper access area.

Piles must be fully accessible for chipping equipment and crew.

Chipped material is left on-site, not hauled away.

Donations are appreciated to continue offering this no-cost service to the public.

The chipping program is dependent on funding availability.

The No-Cost Chipping Program is administered by the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County in partnership with the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County (FSCSDC). Funding is provided by a grant from AT&T, SDG&E, and additional funding from the Cooperative Fire Program of the U.S. Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Pacific Southwest Region, and through the California Fire Safe Council. The FSCSDC is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit; tax-deductible donations are accepted.