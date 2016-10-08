P.E.O. Chapters visit Waterwise Botanicals

FALLBROOK – Recently 38 members of the five P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapters in Fallbrook spent a morning learning about succulents and other drought resistant plants at Waterwise Botanicals in Bonsall.

After an excellent presentation about succulents and a short tour of the lovely gardens, P.E.O. members enjoyed a delicious box lunch prepared by Major Market. Connie Tognoli and Julie Peck were happy winners of the opportunity basket and table prizes, and one of the attendees went home with some plants and transformed a planting area into a beautiful succulent area.

P.E.O. is an International Sisterhood that was founded in 1869 to support women through, grants, loans, and scholarships. The organization also supports Cottey, an independent liberal arts and sciences college for women located in Missouri.