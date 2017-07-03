‘Perking up the Pico’ continues thanks to collaborative efforts

FALLBROOK – The care and enhancement of the Pico Promenade – dedicated in 2001 via a San Diego County grant to provide for a DG (decomposed granite) stabilized trail to allow for easy walking – continues thanks to the ongoing efforts of several volunteer groups and the support of local businesses.
Formerly a grassy swale, Save Our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy’s acquisition of more than 100 trees in 1997 brought trees to both sides of the four block area. Among the local businesses that supported it, Fallbrook Fertilizer, Kirk Hampton, and Fallbrook Equipment Rentals were the first. Some of the initial supporting business are still on board 20 years later.
Today, the Fallbrook Village Association, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, Fallbrook Garden Club, North Coast Church, and Major Market are among the organizations and businesses that have joined in to improve this tree-lined walkway that connects the north and south Main Street shopping areas.
Volunteers regularly come out when Jackie Heyneman of Save Our Forest schedules a “Work at the Pico Day.” Tasks include picking up trash, removing graffiti, planting and restoring native plants, general gardening and making repairs. The goal is to keep the Pico, a community asset, beautiful for walkers young and old.
Save Our Forest and the Fallbrook Historical Society are currently working with Alex Holdo, a young man seeking his Eagle Scout designation. Holdo is helping with a portrayal of Fallbrook’s railroad heritage, which dates back to 1869.
Holdo refurbished an existing kiosk at Beech Street and is building a new kiosk to be located near Fallbrook Street. His construction projects will help tell the story of the railroad in Fallbrook as the kiosks will house historical photos (researched by Mary Belton of the Fallbrook Historical Society) and maps of the original line that went through the heart of Fallbrook. It will give residents and visitors alike the feel for what was on that very site more than 100 years ago.
OPEN LETTER TO FALLBROOK’S NURSERIES
PLEASE donate a few plants to these hard-working groups who are doing a GREAT job beautifying the greater Fallbrook area!
In just about every city or town on earth, the town’s main industry is somehow always on display in its downtown: cars, steel, dairy, farming, cotton, what-have-you. This display not only gives the community a sense of pride but also lets visitors know what the town is all about . . . and the latter translates into more business. The greater Fallbrook area — Rainbow, Pauma Valley, De Luz and Bonsall — are a GIANT nursery hub! BIG TIME! Well, why not showcase this with landscaping our downtown? Downtown Fallbrook should be BEAMING with plants — potted or standards — but sadly, it is not. Donating a handful of plants is absolutely no big deal to you. Again, it will only benefit your business because, in essence, it is a free and powerful “commercial” and at the same time the town is beautified: everybody wins! (And please donate the good stuff and not just pine trees and red plums . . . that you have a hard time selling, OK? C’mon, man!)
Nurseries, PLEASE donate to these wonderful groups and do YOUR part in making our beloved Fallbrook more beautiful. After all, Fallbrook is YOUR home, too.
Thank you.