‘Perking up the Pico’ continues thanks to collaborative efforts

FALLBROOK – The care and enhancement of the Pico Promenade – dedicated in 2001 via a San Diego County grant to provide for a DG (decomposed granite) stabilized trail to allow for easy walking – continues thanks to the ongoing efforts of several volunteer groups and the support of local businesses.

Formerly a grassy swale, Save Our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy’s acquisition of more than 100 trees in 1997 brought trees to both sides of the four block area. Among the local businesses that supported it, Fallbrook Fertilizer, Kirk Hampton, and Fallbrook Equipment Rentals were the first. Some of the initial supporting business are still on board 20 years later.

Today, the Fallbrook Village Association, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, Fallbrook Garden Club, North Coast Church, and Major Market are among the organizations and businesses that have joined in to improve this tree-lined walkway that connects the north and south Main Street shopping areas.

Volunteers regularly come out when Jackie Heyneman of Save Our Forest schedules a “Work at the Pico Day.” Tasks include picking up trash, removing graffiti, planting and restoring native plants, general gardening and making repairs. The goal is to keep the Pico, a community asset, beautiful for walkers young and old.

Save Our Forest and the Fallbrook Historical Society are currently working with Alex Holdo, a young man seeking his Eagle Scout designation. Holdo is helping with a portrayal of Fallbrook’s railroad heritage, which dates back to 1869.

Holdo refurbished an existing kiosk at Beech Street and is building a new kiosk to be located near Fallbrook Street. His construction projects will help tell the story of the railroad in Fallbrook as the kiosks will house historical photos (researched by Mary Belton of the Fallbrook Historical Society) and maps of the original line that went through the heart of Fallbrook. It will give residents and visitors alike the feel for what was on that very site more than 100 years ago.