Pollinator Garden is planted at Los Jilgueros Preserve

By on No Comment

Catchment and swale after a rain.
Catchment and swale after a rain.

FALLBROOK – More than 40 native plants were installed at the Fallbrook Land Conservancy’s (FLC) Los Jilgueros Preserve on Jan. 4.

The FLC’s Native Plant Restoration Team (NPRT) was joined by members of the Pollinator Alliance, the California Native Plant Society, and California Fish and Wildlife. The Butterfly Farm of Vista donated the plants and mulch, all of which are excellent food sources for our native pollinating insects.

To help the plants survive through the drought years, Alden Hough of Sky Mountain Permaculture designed rolling berms to channel water off the trail and into a long, level-bottomed trench called a swale. Old wood was buried downhill from the swale (hugelkultur) so that rainwater could be absorbed and held into the soil for months following the rainy season.

These and other Permaculture techniques are being implemented by the NPRT elsewhere in the preserve. Plants that are particularly toothsome to rabbits and squirrels were protected with cages made from old chicken wire. Mulch was spread to keep the weeds from returning.

The Pollinator Garden is part of the wider Habitat Garden conceived by former FLC Chairman Gary Beeler, which included redesigning the area around Stuart Tucker’s sculpture “Always Aspiring.”

Work will continue on the gardens as funding is obtained for new plants. To donate, please contact the Fallbrook Land Conservancy office at 1815 S. Stage Coach Ln. or call (760) 728-0889.

Garden-2

Alden Hough and Gary Beeler set rocks to prevent erosion in rain.

Garden-3

The Pollinator Garden at the Los Jilgueros Preserve.

Garden-4

Jonathon Scoll of the Native Plant Restoration Team sets a plant.

Pollinator Garden is planted at Los Jilgueros Preserve added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.