Preparedness checklist prepared for Rainbow community

RAINBOW – During its meeting Nov. 16, the Rainbow Community Planning Group (RCPG) voted to approve a preparedness checklist in an effort to assist members of the community in preparing for a potential disaster.

The RCPG said the list provided is by no means “all-inclusive” of actions that may need to be taken by individuals in response to a disaster, does not constitute any type of legal advice or legislative action, nor is it intended to replace directives by federal, state, or local authorities.

The RCPG said the list is intended merely as one possible way in which community members may begin to prepare for a possible prolonged disruption or outage of basic infrastructure services that may be impacted by a major earthquake or other unforeseen event.

The checklist offers the following tips:

Get informed about hazards and emergencies that may affect you and your family. The American Red Cross and the USGS websites are excellent sources of information.

Develop an emergency action plan that details your personal course of action in the event of a disaster. This could include sheltering in place, a “bug-out” style escape plan, or other ways of coping with various emergencies.

Become familiar with your community’s evacuation routes and passable trails that could be used in an emergency.

Assume that Internet, telephone land lines and cell phones may not be functional. Investigate possible alternative means of communication such as short-wave, HAM, CB, Marine VHF or FRS radios.

Collect and assemble a disaster supplies kit that includes enough water and food to last several days.

Learn where to seek shelter from the various types of hazards.

Include in your plan required information from community, school, and local public safety (police and fire) plans.