Residents of Fallbrook and Rainbow clean up

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Beautification Alliance (FBA) members and a host of other volunteers braved the early heat wave to clean approximately 18 miles of Fallbrook’s roadways and parks Saturday morning, April 22.

Representatives from Fallbrook Land Conservancy, SkoolLive, Bonsall Adopt -A-Road and the Fallbrook Garden Club volunteered along with many conscientious community residents and families.

The chair of the clean up, Julie Gipner, reported that 42 volunteers, including nine children participated and removed over 1,621 lbs of trash, recycling and illegally dumped items. A number of large items were located requiring special handling/removal.

Some volunteers helped to reduce waste while showing off their creativity by “Blinging a Bucket” to use at the clean up event. FBA greatly appreciates those volunteers that go above and beyond by bringing their own reusable supplies to help reduce waste at cleanup events.

A group of Rainbow residents also got together the morning of April 22 and celebrated Earth Day by cleaning up trash around their community.