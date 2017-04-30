Residents of Fallbrook and Rainbow clean up

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Beautification Alliance (FBA) members and a host of other volunteers braved the early heat wave to clean approximately 18 miles of Fallbrook’s roadways and parks Saturday morning, April 22.
Representatives from Fallbrook Land Conservancy, SkoolLive, Bonsall Adopt -A-Road and the Fallbrook Garden Club volunteered along with many conscientious community residents and families.
The chair of the clean up, Julie Gipner, reported that 42 volunteers, including nine children participated and removed over 1,621 lbs of trash, recycling and illegally dumped items. A number of large items were located requiring special handling/removal.
Some volunteers helped to reduce waste while showing off their creativity by “Blinging a Bucket” to use at the clean up event. FBA greatly appreciates those volunteers that go above and beyond by bringing their own reusable supplies to help reduce waste at cleanup events.
A group of Rainbow residents also got together the morning of April 22 and celebrated Earth Day by cleaning up trash around their community.
Raffaele Reade helps pick up trash along Old Hwy 395 in Rainbow on Earth Day, April 22.
Lynne Kurland picks up trash at the intersection of Rainbow Valley Boulevard and Fifth Street during the clean up event in Rainbow.
Marty Kurland picks up trash at the intersection of Rainbow Valley Boulevard and Fifth Street during the clean up event in Rainbow.
Disela Gomez participates in a trash clean up event in Rainbow on Earth Day, April 22.
Felix Alcorn, 10, uses her grabber to collect trash along a wall on South Mission Road in Fallbrook on Earth Day, April 22.
Carmen Willard, right, and her granddaughter Felix Alcorn, 10, pick up trash along South Mission Road during a clean up event hosted by the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, April 22.
Susan Liebes, right, with sons Jackson, left, and Jacob, help pick up trash at Don Dussault Park in Fallbrook during a clean up event on Earth Day, April 22.
Jacob Liebes, 7, picks up small pieces of trash in bark under the playground at Don Dussault Park in Fallbrook during a clean up event.
Natasha Orloff picks up trash along West Aviation Road near Ammunition Road during a clean up day event hosted by the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.
Natasha Orloff, left, and Melodi Tayles pick up trash in Fallbrook during a clean up day event hosted by the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance on April 22.
Trash is collected in this dumpster in the parking lot between the library and art center in Fallbrook during the Clean Up Day.
Potter Jr. High student Aaron Roberts retired four hours of community service, making at least seven trips to various fields and roadways in downtown Fallbrook, returning with bags of trash on each occasion. He is posing with FBA event chair Julie Gipner.
Thank you to everybody involved!