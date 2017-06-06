Residents learn about butterfly gardens

FALLBROOK – Southern California Butterflies and Butterfly Gardens, a free residential workshop, was attended by about 70 local residents on May 20. Hosted by the Mission Resource Conservation District, Bethany Principe gave the introduction followed by a watershed presentation given by Tom Merriman of The Butterfly Farms in Encinitas.

A dozen milkweed plants, which are favorable to Monarch butterfly reproduction, were given in a drawing after the talk.

The grand prize – a membership to the Butterfly Farms and also a pass to 300 other butterfly breeding facilities in the U.S. – was won by Laurie Nixon of Fallbrook.

“I came here to learn more about Monarchs,” said a thrilled Nixon.