Rise in strikes to underground utilities prompts SDG&E’s reminder: ‘call 8-1-1 before you dig’

SAN DIEGO – An increase in the number of incidents where natural gas lines are damaged by third-party contractors or residents prompted San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) on Aug. 11 to remind customers about the importance of calling 8-1-1 before digging underground.

The frequency of strikes on gas lines has more than doubled since 2010, with the number of incidents increasing steadily each year. Last year, natural gas lines were damaged 354 times. That’s nearly once a day.

The damage is often caused by contractors or residents who did not contact 8-1-1 in advance of excavation work to have underground utilities marked. Unreported damage, where gas lines are nicked or hit, can also lead to corrosion that can cause problems months or even years later. Work as simple as installing a mailbox or adding landscaping could result in damage to a gas line. Contacting 8-1-1 before starting any project involving digging is the best way to avoid damage to underground utilities.

“Hitting and damaging a gas line can result in a serious safety hazard, fire, property damage and costly repairs; and places additional burden on emergency service personnel who are required to respond,” said Gina Orozco-Mejia, SDG&E’s vice president of gas operations. “Furthermore, gas leaks caused by damages disrupt daily lives, and cause a wide-range of inconveniences from service outages that can shut down your favorite coffee shop on your way to work, to forcing street closures that cause traffic delays impacting your ability to get home or to work.”

Underground utilities, including natural gas pipelines, telephone cables and water lines, are located everywhere throughout the San Diego region, including under streets, sidewalks and private property, sometimes just inches below the surface.

Through a nationwide program, contractors and homeowners can call 8-1-1, or submit a request at Call811.com , at least two business days prior to digging. SDG&E will then mark the location of buried gas lines free of charge. It typically takes only 24 to 48 hours to complete a request to mark underground utility lines. SDG&E is on pace this year to complete 150,000 underground utility mark outs.

If you suspect a natural gas pipeline has been damaged or you detect a gas leak call SDG&E immediately at (800) 411-7343. Even a slight gouge, scrape or dent could impair pipeline function or lead to a leak, so it’s best to always err on the side of caution.