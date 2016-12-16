SDG&E achieves clean energy milestone

SAN DIEGO – As of Nov. 30, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has connected more than 100,000 private rooftop solar systems to its reliable power grid. This milestone comes as the company reports in November it connected 1,942 residential customer rooftops.

“Connecting 100,000 private solar rooftops is a clean energy milestone worth celebrating and signifies this community’s commitment to increasing energy from sources that help reduce our environmental impact for the benefit of future generations,” said Caroline Winn, SDG&E’s chief energy delivery officer. “It is our job and commitment to expand access to clean energy innovation that delivers cleaner air for our customers.

“As part of this commitment, we are the top investor-owned utility in America for renewable energy sales,” continued Winn. “Our effort also extends to our ongoing work to aggressively expand electric vehicle charging to allow more of our consumers to drive on sunshine.”

In addition, more than 75 percent of new private solar customers are taking advantage of SDG&E’s Fast Track application process. By selecting Fast Track, customers are able to interconnect their private solar panels the same day the city or county approves their facility. The streamlined process has helped make the solar installation process easier for customers by eliminating the need of an additional inspection by SDG&E.

The energy company has also made efforts to make the solar installation process safer, faster and more affordable through advancements in technology. A highlight of this effort is the SDG&E-invented Renewable Meter Adapter, which helps customers avoid thousands of dollars on electrical panel upgrades that are typically required when installing solar on homes built before 1995. Nearly 5,000 customers have taken advantage of this innovative device, avoiding a cumulative $5 million in the cost to install private solar.