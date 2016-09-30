The seasons are changing – so should your outdoor watering

SAN DIEGO – The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is reminding consumers that the change of season means it’s time to cut back on outdoor watering.

“Cooler temperatures are ahead and it’s time for us to cut back our water use for the season,” said Metropolitan general manager Jeffrey Kightlinger. “In the cooler months, lawns and gardens need less water. This is always an important change, but as we enter our sixth year of drought, it is vital. Every drop saved is valuable.”

Though Southern California has been able to replenish some reservoirs and groundwater aquifers this year thanks to rain and snow in the Sierra Nevada, the region remains in a serious drought.

“There’s no indication the drought will end anytime soon,” said Kightlinger. “The long-term outlook is even more concerning, with climate change likely to cause longer droughts, higher temperatures and less snowpack.

“Conservation remains an essential part of our plans to help ensure water reliability for years to come,” continued Kightlinger. “Many Southern Californians did a good job cutting their water use over the summer. Now it’s time to turn up that savings.”

Metropolitan has been reminding Southern Californians to conserve all summer long through its H2Love advertising and outreach campaign, part of a larger $100 million conservation effort approved by the agency’s board in April.