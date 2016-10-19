Seventy-five men participate in annual PSA Screening

FALLBROOK – Each year in September, Fallbrook Hospital District (FHD) offers a free prostate cancer screening consisting of a PSA blood study and digital exam at no cost to the men living within the district. FHD serves Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow.

Local urologist Dr. Philip Brodak generously donates his time and expertise and serves as the physician in charge. Fallbrook Family Health Center hosts the event working in conjunction with FHD staff to facilitate the screening.

It is recommended that men over the age of 50 have a prostate screening on an annual basis. Men who have a family history of prostate cancer should begin to have evaluations at least by age 40.

This year, 75 men ranging in age from 39 to 92 participated in the screening. Results of the exam and blood study are confidentially provided to each individual and it is that person’s responsibility to follow-up on the results of the studies with their physician or medical care provider.

It is suggested that each gentleman give that provider a copy of his results, even if the results are within normal range, as it provides a baseline from which to monitor change throughout the ensuing years. It is especially important that each individual follow-up with his physician when abnormal results are reported.

The majority of those tested were within normal range on both components of the screening. Each year, there are those whose test findings indicate the need for additional evaluation due to abnormal findings in one or both areas of the screening. Results for this year’s PSA screening are as follows: 84 percent normal findings and 16 percent abnormal findings on one or both studies.

FHD is pleased to report that several groups came together, whether under contract or as volunteers, to provide this important service to the men in their communities. They also included Cal State University San Marcos School of Nursing; Palomar Health Laboratory staff; former Fallbrook Hospital Auxiliary volunteers – Sandy Arseneau, Linda Hower and Tom Asper; and North Inland Community Prevention Program’s Fallbrook Youth Advocacy Coalition and Fallbrook Healthcare District.

Working together, they meet the common goal of providing needed health and wellness services in their communities.