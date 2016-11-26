Temecula Valley Hospital healing garden dedicated

TEMECULA – Members of Temecula Valley Hospital’s leadership, staff and board of governors joined together to celebrate the dedication of the hospital’s healing garden. The garden was dedicated to the man who built and grew the garden, Abraham Feltus.

Feltus, the man responsible for all of the hospital’s horticulture, has been a Temecula resident since 1983. He is well-known for his garden artistry and paintings, as well as his involvement in the community. Feltus has mentored numerous young people over the years and is active in working with 4-H and FFA. He has been a part of Temecula Valley Hospital since it opened its doors in 2013 and is well-known by patients, visitors and staff.

Now known as Abraham’s Garden, the garden was dedicated to Feltus because of his heartfelt commitment to the hospital and its landscape.

“We are so fortunate to have someone like Abraham here at Temecula Valley Hospital,” said Darlene Wetton, chief executive officer, Temecula Valley Hospital. “He truly embraces our values of compassion, trust, courage and innovation. It’s people like Abraham who make our hospital a special place.”

Dr. Steven Howe, cardiac surgeon at Temecula Valley Hospital, also shares an appreciation for the garden built by Feltus.

“The garden reflects the hospital in that it promotes healing and wellness,” said Howe. “I usually visit the garden before I perform surgery because it provides a sense of solace and healing.”

Feltus also shared his thoughts about the garden and the hospital at the dedication.

“I built the garden in the shape of a heart to reflect just what the hospital is; the heart of the community,” said Feltus. “I hope I am a part of Temecula Valley Hospital for many years to come.”