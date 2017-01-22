Visitors are asked to quit trashing highways, mountain communities

SAN BERNARDINO – Hundreds of thousands of visitors will travel to San Bernardino and Riverside Mountain resorts this winter for recreation and unfortunately, based on data from a California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) survey released in June 2016, many won’t clean up after themselves.

Nearly half of all motorists surveyed admitted to sometimes littering along the state’s highways. Nearly one in five California motorists reported intentionally dumping something on the side of the highway. In addition, another six percent of motorists admitted that they failed to pick up waste left by pets on the side of the highway.

Reports of litter and debris along State Routes 2, 18, 38, 138, and 330 came from mountain communities after the Christmas holiday and snowstorm. Heavy traffic volumes continued throughout the holiday weekend while tourists enjoyed the snow and recreational activities. With that came hundreds of pounds of litter.

Amazingly, 94 percent of people identify litter as a major environmental problem and yet still litter. Litter causes harm to people and animals, damages our waterways, costs money and suggests that we do not care for our environment. Fortunately, everyone can do something to help prevent and reduce litter.

Research and experience show that litter is the result of individual behavior – choosing to litter or being careless in the handling of waste. And once litter is on the ground, it attracts more litter. It causes a whole range of problems for everyone.

Litter discarded on roadways and mountain land travels through the stormwater system to our rivers and creeks, where it causes harm to wildlife.

Removing litter from the environment costs everyone money, and is a threat to public health. Litter attracts vermin and is a breeding ground for bacteria.

Accumulated litter and carelessly discarded cigarette butts are potential fire hazards and look bad. Litter negatively affects the image of places, especially the appearance of communities as litter attracts more litter by sending out a message that people do not care and that it is acceptable.

Caltrans has been working with partner agencies from Riverside and San Bernardino counties to address the litter problem in mountain areas after holiday weekends. Local residents, community members and businesses have worked diligently to keep their community clean for visitors to enjoy.

Cal-Fire and the USFS continue to work with Caltrans to clean Southern California mountain regions after snow events. But those tax dollars could be saved for better use if people stashed their trash.

The CHP and Sheriff Departments will be looking for litter bugs while on patrol. Fines for littering can cost up to $1,000, but the long-term damage to the forest and waterways can last a lifetime.

Please help keep the mountains beautiful and stop litter before it happens. Here are some ways you can help:

Bring trash bags with you and keep litter and cigarette butts in your car until you can dispose of them properly.

Recycle bottles and cans and take them with you.

Don’t leave broken snow toys behind.

Never throw anything in lakes, streams or waterways.

Use the restroom before traveling – traffic congestion and long delays are in store during high volume weekends. It might be a while before you can get to a public restroom.

Discard dirty diapers in trash receptacles.

Don’t play in the snow on private property or non-designated areas – use the designated snow play areas provided – and get the USFS Adventure Pass to play in the forest.

Don’t block snow plows or travel lanes with your vehicle to put chains on or park. It adds to congestion, and emergency vehicles and work crews need access to keep everyone safe.