Weed abatement project helps veteran

Volunteers from the US Marine Corps and Fallbrook High School as well as Fallbrook Fire Safe Council and North County Fire Protection District personnel participate in a weed abatement project at the home of a Marine veteran.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook FireSafe Council (FFSC), in cooperation with the North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD), completed another very successful weed/fuel abatement project in Fallbrook on May 6.

The property owner is a Marine veteran and also a “wounded warrior”. Volunteers from the US Marine Corps, Fallbrook High School, plus FFSC and NCFPD personnel participated in this project.

This type of proactive fire safety project is generally done a several  times each year and the FFSC leads such efforts. For information about FFSC or the weed abatement projects call 760 728-1100.

