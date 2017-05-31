Weed abatement project helps veteran

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook FireSafe Council (FFSC), in cooperation with the North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD), completed another very successful weed/fuel abatement project in Fallbrook on May 6.

The property owner is a Marine veteran and also a “wounded warrior”. Volunteers from the US Marine Corps, Fallbrook High School, plus FFSC and NCFPD personnel participated in this project.

This type of proactive fire safety project is generally done a several times each year and the FFSC leads such efforts. For information about FFSC or the weed abatement projects call 760 728-1100.