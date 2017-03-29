1 Love Reggae & Art Festival to benefit animals

The arts community of Fallbrook has long worked hard to create an artistic appeal to draw many visitors to the small village, and now those same artists are working hard to bring the community together to raise money for the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. The event, which is to be held on May 20 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Casa Estrella, will have fantastic food, art, and of course, reggae music for guests to enjoy.

According to Teddie Borges, this event is a great way to kick off summer and also support the animal sanctuary, which helps find homes for dogs and cats within the greater Fallbrook area. Guests who purchase tickets for the event directly impact the care and wellbeing of animals in the animal sanctuary’s care – the funds will be used for medical care, as well as for buying food and supplies.

“Karen Estes, who is on the board of directors for the animal sanctuary asked me if I would help put together an event. My friend Rob Eldon is in a reggae band, Fluid Foundation, and I asked him if he would perform at an event,” said Borges. “From there, we decided we wanted to have a big event that would celebrate music and art.”

Casa Estrella will provide the food and drink, and will also offer a vegan and vegetarian option, if necessary. As part of the entertainment, guests will be able to enjoy music by Fluid Foundation, Selecta REefah, TRC Sound System, Rasta Paw, High Minded, and Nicholas Dell of Solution.

During musical performances, artist Cameron Schuyler will be doing live paintings, which will then be donated for purchase at the event. Guests will also be able to purchase items from vendors, sample wine, and bid on items from a silent auction during the event.

“Artists are welcome to purchase easel space for the event,” said Borges. “We are also still looking for vendors as well. We are not asking for them to give a portion of sales for the event, but just to pay for the vendor ($75) or easel space ($25).”

VIP tickets for the event are also available. Platinum VIP members will receive four dinner and drink tickets, a goodie bag, and an hour of meet and greet with the artists and musicians at 3 p.m. In addition, Platinum members will have reserved seats and waitstaff attending them throughout the show.

Gold members will receive two drink and meal tickets, as well as reserved seating for the event. Both VIP levels will have their names prominently displayed on a banner throughout the event.

“We are happy and appreciate any donations or sponsorships given to us, and they are tax deductible,” said Borges. “We also still need volunteers to do four hour shifts, which will include dinner.”

Tickets for the 1 Love Reggae and Art Festival cost $35 for general admission, and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, Estrella’s restaurants, Kim Steel & Associates and Windermere Homes & Estates.

Information on tickets can be found by calling (760) 468-4244. For sponsorships, vendor booths, easel space, silent auction donation or to volunteer (18 and up), contact Teddie Borges at [email protected], or Karen Estes at [email protected].

