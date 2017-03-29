1 Love Reggae and Art Festival to raise funds for animal sanctuary

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary is kicking off the summer with its 1 Love Reggae and Art Festival fundraiser May 20 at Casa Estrella Restaurant, 3757 S. Mission Road.

The sanctuary is a nonprofit center located in downtown Fallbrook. Its mission is to provide a safe, loving environment for animals that have become homeless due to surrender, abandonment, neglect, or abuse, until they can find their “furever” home.

The sanctuary, which operates entirely with volunteers, has been in operation since 2003 has found homes for over 4,000 animals.

Community involvement in this fundraising event is a wonderful way for residents to support the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, and aid in covering the cost of food, medical attention, care, and shelter for a rescued animal.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor (tax deductible), having a vendor booth, an artist easel space, or volunteering (age 18 and up) can contact Teddie Borges at [email protected] For tickets or silent auction donations, contact Karen Estes at [email protected] .

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the Fallbrook country atmosphere, music, art, local vendors, silent auction and delights from south of the border from 4 to 9 p.m. General admission tickets (includes dinner) are $35 at Estrella’s restaurants, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, and Kim Steel & Associates and Windermere Homes and Estates.