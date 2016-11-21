At 10:43 pm tonight, all lanes were open after a white Ford pickup was rear ended about 10 pm by a big rig on the northbound I-15 near Rainbow Canyon, according to the CHP.
Debris and a 200-ft. long oil slick caused the closure of the northbound #4 lane.
I-15 northbound lanes closed after pickup is rear ended by big rig
