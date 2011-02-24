18-year-old Fallbrook man pleads guilty to three felony strikes; to be sentenced April 6; 15-year-old girl involved

An 18-year-old Fallbrook man has pled guilty to three residential burglaries committed January 3 and 4 and will be sentenced for his crimes on April 6.

Curtis Michael Lindsey pled guilty January 24 to the crimes in a plea bargain agreement that stipulated other pending charges against him would be dropped.

“He pled to three strikes; each residential burglary is considered a strike,” said Sgt. Joe Montion of the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation. “His plea agreement includes serving 3-1/2 years in prison. Montion said after Lindsey serves his sentence, he will be subject to the Three Strike Law.

“After completing his sentence for these crimes, if he commits any additional felonies, he is subject to being sent back to prison for 25 years to life.” The Three Strike Law, enacted by the State of California requires courts to administer a mandatory and extended period of incarceration to individuals who have been convicted of a serious criminal offense on three or more separate occasions.

The investigation into the case began January 4 at approximately 5 a.m. when patrol deputies responded to a report of a residential hot prowl burglary in the 1500 block of Macadamia Drive in Fallbrook. (Hot prowl is a term used when the burglar is inside the home at the same time the residents are there). Prior to the deputies arriving at the scene, Lindsey is said to have fled from the residence with a television set, Blue Ray DVD player and a purse he had stolen.

The preliminary investigation was conducted by Deputy Ed Macken who discovered the suspect by known by the elderly residents of the home as “Curtis.”

Fallbrook area Detective Tom Vrabel was assigned the follow-up investigation into the case and was told by Corporal Craig Hyer that he had just conducted a preliminary investigation into a vehicle burglary that was also interrupted by the car’s owner shortly after midnight the same day. The victim in the vehicle burglary case identified Curtis Lindsey and a 15-year-old female accomplice as the ones responsible.

Lindsay and the female had fled the scene after being interrupted by the vehicle owner, jumped a nearby fence and left the area in an unknown vehicle. The incident took place at the dead end of June Street in Fallbrook, one block southeast of a residence in the 400 block of Debby Street where Lindsey had been known to be staying.

As Vrabel continued with the investigation, he discovered a second residential burglary was simultaneously being investigated by Deputy Mike Tingley which had also occurred that same night in the 1200 block of East Fallbrook Street.

“At approximately 12:30 on January 4, Cpl. Hyer went to the Debby Street address where he located Lindsey and the 15-year-old female suspect,” said Montion. “Both were placed under arrest for vehicle burglary.

“Detectives subsequently conducted photo lineups, acquired physical evidence, and conducted interviews and searches which led to the recovery of most of the property that was stolen from the above-mentioned residential burglaries and vehicle burglary,” explained Montion. “Additional property from a third, unreported residential hot prowl burglary, which occurred the same night, was also recovered.”

Detective Jim Pucillo followed up on the third residential burglary case which took place in the 900 block of Ridge Drive in Fallbrook.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office is still reviewing charges that may be levied against the 15-year-old female conspirator, Montion said.