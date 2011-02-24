18-year-old Fallbrook man pleads guilty to three felony strikes; to be sentenced April 6; 15-year-old girl involved

An 18-year-old Fallbrook man has pled guilty to three residential burglaries committed January 3 and 4 and will be sentenced for his crimes on April 6.
Curtis Michael Lindsey pled guilty January 24 to the crimes in a plea bargain agreement that stipulated other pending charges against him would be dropped.
“He pled to three strikes; each residential burglary is considered a strike,” said Sgt. Joe Montion of the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation. “His plea agreement includes serving 3-1/2 years in prison. Montion said after Lindsey serves his sentence, he will be subject to the Three Strike Law.
“After completing his sentence for these crimes, if he commits any additional felonies, he is subject to being sent back to prison for 25 years to life.” The Three Strike Law, enacted by the State of California requires courts to administer a mandatory and extended period of incarceration to individuals who have been convicted of a serious criminal offense on three or more separate occasions.
The investigation into the case began January 4 at approximately 5 a.m. when patrol deputies responded to a report of a residential hot prowl burglary in the 1500 block of Macadamia Drive in Fallbrook. (Hot prowl is a term used when the burglar is inside the home at the same time the residents are there). Prior to the deputies arriving at the scene, Lindsey is said to have fled from the residence with a television set, Blue Ray DVD player and a purse he had stolen.
The preliminary investigation was conducted by Deputy Ed Macken who discovered the suspect by known by the elderly residents of the home as “Curtis.”
Fallbrook area Detective Tom Vrabel was assigned the follow-up investigation into the case and was told by Corporal Craig Hyer that he had just conducted a preliminary investigation into a vehicle burglary that was also interrupted by the car’s owner shortly after midnight the same day. The victim in the vehicle burglary case identified Curtis Lindsey and a 15-year-old female accomplice as the ones responsible.
Lindsay and the female had fled the scene after being interrupted by the vehicle owner, jumped a nearby fence and left the area in an unknown vehicle. The incident took place at the dead end of June Street in Fallbrook, one block southeast of a residence in the 400 block of Debby Street where Lindsey had been known to be staying.
As Vrabel continued with the investigation, he discovered a second residential burglary was simultaneously being investigated by Deputy Mike Tingley which had also occurred that same night in the 1200 block of East Fallbrook Street.
“At approximately 12:30 on January 4, Cpl. Hyer went to the Debby Street address where he located Lindsey and the 15-year-old female suspect,” said Montion. “Both were placed under arrest for vehicle burglary.
“Detectives subsequently conducted photo lineups, acquired physical evidence, and conducted interviews and searches which led to the recovery of most of the property that was stolen from the above-mentioned residential burglaries and vehicle burglary,” explained Montion. “Additional property from a third, unreported residential hot prowl burglary, which occurred the same night, was also recovered.”
Detective Jim Pucillo followed up on the third residential burglary case which took place in the 900 block of Ridge Drive in Fallbrook.
The San Diego County District Attorney’s office is still reviewing charges that may be levied against the 15-year-old female conspirator, Montion said.
I’d like to say I am surprised, but I am not. Very sad because he is so young and very small in stature. Prison will be rough. I know he committed crimes and that is wrong, but I still wish his life had turned out differently. Such a tragedy. Drugs…..never a good thing.
prison is EXACTLY where he belongs. it is real fortunate that the cops caught him before some innocent hard working citizen got killed during his break-in. this was great police work getting another felon behind bars!
So, what charges is the minor facing?
Although, based upon the article, it appears the evidence may be overwhelming at least this young man took responsibility for his actions and pleaded guilty in a relatively quick fashion. The light sentence is probably due to his youth and lack of adult criminal history. Just a word of wisdom here – don’t bend over to pick up that bar of soap you dropped!
If I have said it once, I have said it a hundred times – we have a drug problem in this town (as Sad alludes to). Again, I just want to thank all those out there that voted in Prop 36! Maybe if some of these drug abusers were truly punished early on they would not continue down the wretched path of self destruction and resort to thievery, et al.
THESE KIDS BOTH BELONG BEHIND BARS
Both of these kids have admitted to their wrong doings. unfortunately one of the two became involved with the wrong person. It is never a good thing when an older boy hangs with a younger girl. It is a tragedy for both families. I hope that all parents become aware of who their children hang out with. Also the 15 year old does not belong behind bars. She got caught up with the wrong kid. I am sure that she will be severely reprimmanded by the court system along with her parents. For all of you who throw stones look in your own backyard.
It is my understanding that the young man was no longer using drugs?
In regards to what BlackJack said: I do not believe this youn man has ever been violent. I don’t believe it was great police work when he was caught by the owner of the truck and they knew him personally and the other homes that were also burlarized had surveillance and personally knew him How is that great police work? If Fallbrook had such a wonderful reputation for great sheriff’s we would not have such negative activities going on such at the High School and in town!
Wow Fallbrook Parent@ What in the heck are you doing posting as me??? You wrote "Sad" comment #7 about Curtis no longer being on drugs, not me! How dare you try to put words in my mouth. Why are you trying to impersonate me? Obviously you are trying to impersonate those of us that post here to get your message across about the 15 year old being innocent. Are you related to the 15 year old? For what it is worth she is JUST as responsible as Curtis. She could have left, she could have said no, but she chose to join in the illegal activities. And the age difference? That is like a high school senior and a high school sophomore hanging out, which is the norm.
And for what it is worth, Curtis has has an extremely tough life and really didn’t stand a chance from the word go. That does not excuse what he did, but it does make me sad. He keeps fighting to make his life better, then stumbles again. I hurt for him, I hurt for the life he has had, I hurt for the hope he has lost. Some kids never have a chance.
As a Grandmother, I only feel sorry for these children. I can’t imagine what got into them. The life they are about to partake of will not be good! May they learn the errs of their ways and straighten up and become good citizens.
I coached this kid while he was growing up. I hate to say it, but I could see this coming.
Sad (the real one) – my interpretation of the impersonator (aka Fallbrook Parent/sad/interested) is that he/she (most likely a ‘she’) is a family member or close friend of one of the two young criminals (probably the girl) parent/mother and is on the defense – because some people "know" who that 15 year old is. You can feel the defensiveness, smell the deflections of fault, and taste the bitterness towards law enforcement for putting the cases solidly together, within her sentence structure.
But hey, that’s just me! Glad you, sad (the real one), have some empathy – yet at the same time a sense of justice needing served. I commend you, since obviously you too are a person who has some sort of past or current relationship with the young man and/or his family.
Get a clue! I hurt for the victims! "Thou shalt not steal"
Curtis may also be liable for statuatory rape-18 year old and 15 year old?
where are the parents of this 15 yr. old????? y wasn’t.she at home during these hrs. GOD BLESS THESE KIDS
Pessimistic@ Thanks so much for the support. You absolutely nailed it. I too, think "Fallbrook Parent/sad/interested" was trying to exonerate the 15 year old by impersonating other posters.
Yes, if you know of Curtis and his very, very tough childhood, it would be hard not to have sympathy for him. He never stood a chance in life. I remember seeing him working late on a school night at a local restaurant when he was about 13 years old, thinking "wow, I didn’t know they could hire kids that young." He needed the money to live and that was that. As Fallbrook Fan #11 said, "I could see it coming", and that is so true.
Having said that though, he has to face the consequences of his actions. Too bad they couldn’t mandate military service for him instead of jail time, like they did in the old days. He would have prospered greatly under that system because it would have given him a discipline that he never received, a sense of family that was always so unstable in his life, but most of all a sense of pride in his accomplishments that he never experienced. He would have flourished in that system. But times have changed and they don’t do that kind of sentence anymore. He really is a nice kid though, as is I am sure the 15 year old girl is too, just very misguided at this point in their lives.
Fallbrook victim #13 I am sorry for your loss, you must be one of the people they hurt. That is a tragedy for you. However, regarding the statutory rape charge, that is very wrong. They are both kids, too close in age for that to make sense. This girl’s parents knew exactly who she was hanging out with. Thank goodness that was probably one of the charges they had against him that was dropped. Why else would he plead guilty to a 3 strikes felony conviction? He was probably avoiding the charges associated with having a girlfriend that is 2-1/2 years younger than him and having to register as a sexual offender (which he definitely isn’t).
Both of these kids need to pay for their crimes and both equally. She was just as guilty as he was. I wish them both luck and hope they learn from their terrible mistakes. I hope Curtis survives prison, he is so small and will most likely be used by people in the prison system in terrible ways. He honestly doesn’t deserve that. I just wish there was something else that could be done to turn his life around.
Curtis was thought to have burglarized numerous places of business a few years back. I was sure it was him but our local police couldn’t be bothered to do the work to arrest him. His arrest may have changed his life sooner.
I personally know Curtis and grew up with him. Yes, he has had a hard life, but it doesn’t mean he can get away with what he did. He did NOT plea guilty to 3 strikes, he only plead guilty to 2. If he had plead guilty to 3 he would be striked out. He has one more chance after he gets out of jail to get his act straight. He was NOT on drugs when all this happened, he was on 10mg valumes that his doctor had prescribed to him. Also, if he was dating the girl before he turned 18, then it is not considered statuary rape. Plus, if she says that she wasn’t raped, then they can’t do anything about it, even if her parents don’t agree with it. Every one needs to lighten up. He wasn’t in the right state of mind. The girl should be punished for what she did, because she could have said no, but she didn’t and one of the people that they robbed were one of her friends. Curtis is a good guy at heart, he just hasn’t found the right path yet. I am not saying he should get away with what he did, but I am trying to set the story straight. You can’t always believe the media or Fallbrook police.
IS this all you can do is stay on top of curtis life, and keep messing with his family,nothing better to do.AS for you the coach I feel you dont known nothing from the get go.If you are the coach Im thinking of ,clean your house insted worrying about others business,worry about your on kids. As for a single mom raising her boys,Iv done what I can.So everyone can kiss my white tutu,mind your owe drama please,his papa is 80 and dont need the b.s.You all are haters anyway,AS for you cops good job.Thanks for your big arrest,You destoryed his life for good,as well as his family,He has never had a dad,nor grandparents who cared,He lost his only person who cared.Thank god she not around for this,cause you fallbrook cops would be in for troubles,God Bless all you haters.
It’s sad but sometimes people learn from there mistakes. I feel bad for Curtis and all I can say is that I hope he learned his lesson . I love u curty no matter what . who cares what people say or think. and to think one of his coaches wrote something bad. he was always good in sports and who cares about your opinion. I probably know what coach you are too buddy.
ex gf
Joe M.@ you are a class act that you would take the time to post here about Curtis. I have known of both of you for a long time and neither one of you had it easy. Congrats on your successes and your time with Courtney.
Sorry, I misunderstood the article when it said, ""He pled to three strikes; each residential burglary is considered a strike," said Sgt. Joe Montion of the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation." I am relieved for him that it was not the 3. By the way, I agree completely about the girl. There is no way that should be considered statutory rape and that is a very reasonable age difference for anyone who is dating.
Let’s just keep him in our prayers that the time he serves will help and not hurt him. He was in the process of trying to change his life and now he will have no choice.
AS a parent, THANKS. Comment #18 @ For the most part, people here understand and are supporting Curtis. Your rambling diatribe does give just enough of window into his world so that others understand his plight. In regard to the Coaches statement, what about that was bad? He coached him, could see he was an "at risk" kid and said the conviction doesn’t surprise him. What is wrong with that? It is the truth and not at all mean-spirited. I have ALWAYS felt saddened for Curtis, but I am not surprised that he was arrested. It was only a matter of time. For what it’s worth, he needed to be arrested so that he would stop his downward spiral. I am just not in favor of sending a kid that small to prison.
Read this Joe Mcleod
California
To: AS a parent, THANKS. I am appalled you are blaming the police for ruining this boy’s life. He was arrested because he made conscious choices to commit these crimes. His arrest was a consequence of his choices. Law enforcement did not ruin his life, he did. I’m sure if your home was burglarized, you would want the police to arrest the individual(s) responsible rather than let them go because, gosh, an arrest would ruin their lives. Perhaps Curtis can use his prison time for useful purposes, get an education, or even write a book … he could title it "How to Throw Your Life Away in 48 hours or Less." I’m not "hating" on you or him; in fact, I’m truly saddened to see a young man’s life heading in the direction his is. I hope and pray he can turn it around. Its hard enough to find a job these days without a felony record.
This kid was doing this for yrs… TFG he was finally caught bcuz it was going to lead to him eventually killing somebody. He would hit houses on the same st in the same week. Happened to us and our neighbor. My kids know him and he actually bragged about the stuff he scored from our house! Total scumbag and the mother?~ Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!
Gee, aren’t laws made to be broken? Just think, your home may have been next. I feel so sorry for Curtis. Let’s let him off for his actions. He didn’t know what he was doing. He is such a responsible young man. And he’s such a nice guy!
Cimarron – you are ‘spot on’ with your post. Amazing how the cops are being blamed for "ruining" this young man’s life. How absurd can one get in defense of your child, relative or friend. We ALL make choices every hour of our lives that can make or break the straight, albeit narrow at times, path we walk upon. I, too, hope this young man and his criminal sidekick use this as an opportunity to start making those right choices. Three years for three hot prowl burglaries is a pretty darn good deal, regardless of age! Many of us would be satisfied with an arrest if we were victims; and I have been a victim in my life time of burglary (twice) and identity theft without "justice" being served on the criminals. But, the difference I have with many people is I accept(ed) the fact that there needs to be enough evidence to 1) determine/identify who a suspect is. 2) and to prove and convict someone of said crime(s). I would have been more than happy to pursue charges against someone had those two elements been satisfied; but am not bitter that they were not. I also have had troubled sons (note plural) and when they got busted I was not angry with the cops, but hopeful that some punishment would change the direction they were heading. Took one more than one encounter with the legal system to straighten him out, but am glad to say – so far so good (four years later).
Some allude that Lindsey was on drugs and other (Joe McLeod) assert that he was not. If not, then he had/has some serious anger management issues and/or a lack of a soul. I would rather believe he was on drugs, has a drug issue and can dry out and screw his head on straight while he sits in prison. Again, as noted in a previous post, I can have some respect for him by taking responsibility for his actions in such a short period of time.
As for the three strikes – this could very well be a bonus for him to stay focused on doing the right thing and making better decisions. Just because he has the strikes does not mean that he WILL be prosecuted under that harshest aspect of that law should he stumble doing something stupid once released. And, yes, if he pled guilty to three separate residential burglaries (only "non-violent" felony listed due to the potential for violence and listed as the ‘serious’ felony) then he does NOW have three strikes, but it is not retroactive with the exception of having to serve that 85% instead of half time. Do a Google search for more info for those not buying it. The power of the Internet…
As for concerns about his safety in prison – if he is as petite as some make him out to be the prison system has means to shield them from internal predators. It is not like the movies. According to my ex-con son as long as he minds his own business and does not get caught up in the drama directly with racial gang affiliation (he WILL have to chose sides during those rare times the poop hits the fan though) then he should be fine.
I am done with commenting in this article, unless some additional uninformed poster causes me to reconsider. In the end – I wish the best for the family / parent(s) of these two youths in working through this.
Last, but not least, why hasn’t Ray (the real one) commented on this white boy’s antics? Just saying…
That kid beat me up at my house when I was 4 and he was 5. Justice finally served.
you people have nothing better to do with your time. Move on with your life
I have known Curtis for years, and he is a troubled boy. He has had a hard life, and this is a good wake up call for him. He’s a very intelligent person, and Im glad that he’s getting the help he needs, which is to be inside that prison, and hopefully learn from his mistakes. People make mistakes, and with those mistakes, comes consequences, and he’s obviously owning up to his consequences, and so should the 15 years old girl. Please, she knows the difference between right and wrong, and she should own up to her responsibility, and suffer the consequences as well…my prayers, and thoughts are with him.
If "as a parent" is the mother of this unfortunate young man then all I have to say is that it figures as to why he turned out this way. Whoever said he never had a chance is certainly right about that.
To “as a parent, THANKS”
No you have it all wrong. Curty destroyed his “own” life. He is 18 and considered a man. He “is” responsible for his “own” actions. Now, unfortunately, he must pay the consequences. Too bad he didn’t have positive roll models instead of negative ones. YOU SHOULD HAVE MORE SYMPATHY FOR THE VICTIMS!
I hope this is a wake up call for this criminal. bad life or not, he has a brain to make his own choices. just because he’s had a ‘bad life’ does not excuse his actions. we’ve all had our own ‘bad lives’ but we have a choice, every day, every time….. he’s lucky he’s only going to get 3 1/2 instead of being taken for good since he’s pleading guilty to 3 felonies.. that 3rd one should have put him away. as for the 15 year old girl, she’d better get her act together ASAP or she’ll surround herself with men that will use her and do nothing for her for the rest of her life. hopefully she’ll get it together and be one less person we have to support on welfare
I want to set the record straight with AsaParent. Youth coaches spend 2-3 hours a day with kids and get to know them pretty well. We kind of become surrogate parents to our players, especially to kids like Curtis who didn’t have a father when I coached him. We don’t sacrifice 20+ hours a week for our own glory; we sacrifice it because we want to make a positive impact on youth. We coach youth sports because we care about kids, all kids. We don’t stop caring about them after we’re done coaching them. To this day, even though I haven’t coached in many years, I still talk to players when I run into them and find out how they’re doing and try to support them in any way I can. I’m sure almost all youth coaches do that. I’ve only had one kid, through the hundreds of kids I’ve coached in the five sports I coached, not be happy to talk to me and not be receptive to saying at least Hi. You can guess who that was. I’m making no judgment about Curtis, other than I could see it coming. I still care about him. You have no idea how much time and energy me, and other coaches, spent trying to be a positive influence on Curtis. It was because we cared about him.
As a victim of his antics, he deserved what he got. I know the girl and she is no angel. She should do a stint in juvie. Might do her some good.
Everyone keeps saying what a hard life Curtis had????? This Kid has the most loving grandparents that would have given him the world.This is what happens when you don’t play by the rules
Why aren’t you commenting on this article ray the real one it ain’t just Mexican breaking the law in fallbrook as u can see so stop being ignorant
I posted the same question, homegrown, in my diatribe at post 26 from Sunday. Interesting…
reallyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy hey homegrown he is50/50 must have been the mexican side in him that made him do it ironic huh but ya talk trash to ray even though he is usaully 95% right the truth hurts dont it
FYI.The girl had court an she got a slap on the hand…i saw Curtis face to face glass in the middle.He does NOT remember what took place the night it all went down..He was on Drugs very strong one’s. That his doctor gave him.Curtis did the crime an now he’s going to do the time. Like i said he has one more chance
when he get’s out.He has a very good Taxi driver job waiting for him..He’s 19 No 19 year old should go to prison..He will be just fine.
everyone needs to mind there own business , you can’t judge a person if you don’t know them , i personally know both of them . they did something stupid yes but there kids. you shouldn’t be saying a 15 year old girl should go to jail . everyone need to grow up . they will have to pay for what they did . but know one needs to hear your input on it .
Isn’t there still a CA Youth Authority? Used to be that "clients" were forced to get a GED or diploma AND work grueling, physical labor. I believe from 17-25 age limits? THAT is where he belongs. He IS a product of his raising. No praise for the gparents!
Hallelujah! I agree with "a friend" Get a life!
Nosey Rosie and “a friend” – when ppl STOP caring and commenting about their community, R community, THAT will be a problem!
People are judged by THEIR actions, you don’t have to know them to know what they are. 18 is not a kid it’s a young adult. Please learn to spell, illiteracy will not get you into the job market unless you want to earn minimum wage for the rest of your life. Take a lesson from these 2 and do not start down the drug path it leads nowhere good.
@ SAD, I’m curious to know who you are, not too many people know who I am in Fallbrook.
Curtis is truly a good person who made some poor decisions.
To Curtis’ family, I’m sorry for everything you are going through. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Curtis did not do what he did because he is half Mexican!who do you think you are to judge people by race? there are plenty of good mexican citizens, Curtis is a good kid and is truly sorry for what he did you have no idea any of you, im positive that everyone trash talking curtis have not talk to him since this has happened you have no idea how he feels, poor kid doesn’t even remember the night. as for Kma, if your so concerned about your community "OUR" community, why don’t you make an effort to make it a better place surely commenting on news articles wont do anything for this town.
ignorant…
Do you think the drunk driver that ran into a car on the street & killed or seriously hurt someone isn’t sorry? Facts are facts, stoned out of his mind or completely sober, this young man broke the law, he deserves to get what the system gives him.
Hopefully it will give him a "new outlook" on life & he’ll change his ways. Reading through the comments & seeing people say his life was rough, let him off & others saying he boasted about his crimes… Believe what you like, fact remains, he deserves what’s coming to him.
Some of the problems with society is that we do too many "Slaps On The Wrist" & there is no education or reform when that happens, because they feel they can
just continue to get "Slaps On The Wrist".
As far as the young girl, she got her "Slap On The Wrist" already, think she won’t break the law again or hang out with people doing illegal activities? She’s not done either, she’s still gonna hang out with the same crowd until her parents step in & pay closer attention to what she’s doing & whom she’s doing it with.
Also, I read all the posts to Ray & why he isn’t posting….who cares? Ray says some silly things sometimes, but he does speak a lot of truth that people just don’t want to believe to be true. I’ve been tempted to retort some of his comments, but when you think about it, he’s pretty much just saying it like it is for the most part… This isn’t a race crime, this young man didn’t stab an innocent man to death at Carls Jr., perhaps Ray looks at this story as a "common crime" & not murder.
Courtney@ you have been with Joe forever and anyone who knows Joe, knows he has a good life with you. My name….not important, just know I am happy for you. I wish Curtis had the same happiness.
I agree with the California Youth Authority idea. That might work.
Ignorant really fits! I doubt u have done 1/2 the volunteering in this community or helping others that I have. I have "helped out" kids like Curtis and his family since moving here. The thing I learned from it is they r "takers" and always will be. It is a bummer that he is being sent where he will only be tortured and NOT rehabilitated in any manner whatsoever but maybe he can be one of the few who come out of jail w/at least a GED AND 60 units of college credits. Met a man just like that last week in a gourp counseling session I chaired. Ppl generally do not "spout it" unless they "walk the talk" – u jerk!
he didn’t stand a chance from the get go. His aunt/godmother Cherish had him straight for a while. With her death, he had no one to turn to, to set him straight and guide him on the right path. All the good she did for the Lindsay kids most likely has something to do with her mysterious passing. ….We hope Curtis takes his sentence seriously and comes out with a renewed faith in being the good person he CAN be.
he is family and no matter wat i will always be there for him and love him…yess he has been a troubled boy over the years. but he has had a hard life. we use to talk about everythin that was goin on wit him. i have been there for him and tried to help him but i can only give advice, he can do wat he wants wit it. and this is a good wake up call for curti. he is a intelligent person and im glad that he will be gettin the help he needs dearly. and hopefully he will learn from his mistakes. Ppl make mistakes and wit those mistakes, comes consequences. and he is obviously owning up to his consequences…my prayers and thoughts are wit you curti.
Most of you people aren’t even giving these children the time or encouragement they need to change . You only are letting them walk variations of the lines everyone has already drawn for them. Lesson learned or not, they need help to change and negativity towards them inst going to want them to better themselves at all.
@ family – spell check
@ Oh please
i dont really care about spell check
@ family – I know, it shows.
I know Curtis has had a hard life, and it doesnt excuse anything, but let’s just move on, he’s in jail, he’s taking responsibility for his actions, and that’s that…some people learn and grown from their mistakes, and I am praying that he does because Curtis is a good guy and very smart, hopefully he can stay strong while he goes through this. Everyone needs to realize that all the bad comments are probably hurting the family as well, so let’s try to minimize them because they are people with feelings too.
And the 15 year old girl, a "slap on the wrist" is not enough. I grew up in Fallbrook, nothing to do there, and trust me, she will not learn from this at all, she should be punished to the extent where she wakes up, and realizes she still has time to change. Just because she’s a child does not excuse her from what she did, just like Curtis having a hard life doesnt excuse it either.
My little brother has made some mistakes in his life time, this punishment I have to say is a little overboard! For all you parents and kids out there that have bad things to say about my family, realize you to are no better than the average joe! Things happin in life good, bad, and even sad, this turned out to be a sad ending. My apologies go out to the people involved in the incidents. Please realize my little bro is only human, and deep down in his heart he is a kind hearted person!
I have to agree with "Older Brother". This is a very strong punishment for a night of stupidity. I know that this was a lack of judgment on both of these kids. I also agree with all who have condemned this family. No one knows what they have been through. I agree this was a very sad ending but it also can be a new beginning for Curtis. I do believe he has a kind heart and will learn from this experience. My wishes for him to have a wonderful life go his way.
I don’t understand how he could hurt my 80 year old grandma.and i treated him like my family.just to know he could do that to a family that loved him hurts.i never thought he would do that to me or my family.i know Curtis very well and I’m just really upset he could do that.i grow up wit him and treated him like my brother.if he ever need anything my family would help him.it hurts but that’s life.hopefully he changes.
CURTIS,
you are a very strong MAN and you will do fine with the big boys…i can remember starting school bro and u always had my back from people trynna jump me u had respect for someone u didnt no and i appreciate it bro…and @his bro you are strong as well ur lil bro needs all ur support ii no u just went in u need to stay up to at MAMA bear u know who this is i bet if u dont its PATRICK u have done the best wit ur boy he is strong just like u miss ya and love u guys
I just want to start off by saying that I don’t understand how people can be so caught up in my wrongdoings. I messed up and realized what I did was completely wrong and immoral. What people don’t understand is that I was completely blacked out when I committed these crimes. 26 valium should have killed me, but my tolerance is high due to my past drug addiction. That doesn’t justify my wrongdoings, but from what I understand my debt is paid to society. If you think that wasn’t enough, take a second and put yourself in my shoes and imagine going to prison as an 18-year-old boy,standing at 5 foot nothing and doing so for three long years. And if you are a parent imagine it being your child. It would hurt wouldn’t it? I myself am not a parent, but I have watched my own mother and family go through it. I saw first hand, what damage I caused over the course of my sentence. I deserved what I got, so instead of putting me down ,try and put yourself in my shoes. I am sorry and I can’t change my past . But what doesn’t kill me may only make me stronger. Sincerely, A Changed Person.
This punk is now 25 years old and has not changed he’s is a thief and steals from friends and family he has not had a job since he got out of jail he got back into heron and stole money from his girl friends mother while she was in the hospital I hate see are tax payers money being wasted to put a roof over his head but the world is a safer place with him not on are streets.