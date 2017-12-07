2000 acres burned – 20 structures burned – 1000 structures threatened -2 civilian burn victims

UPDATE: Thursday 4:05 p.m.

According to CalFire San Diego, there have been 2000 acres burned with zero percent containment and twenty structures have been destroyed. Evacuation orders have been expanded in Fallbrook north to Reche Rd. and on the south end of Bonsall it includes West of East Vista Way, North of Bobier Dr., East of Melrose and North Santa Fe.

Hwy 76 is closed between Vista Way and I15

____________________________________________________

1000 acres burned along with at least a dozen structures – 1000 structures threatened

UPDATE: Thursday 3:06 p.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued for south of Camino Del Ray, North of Gopher Canyon Road and east of East Vista Way and west of I-15 freeway.

Evacuation orders have been issued also for north of Pala Rd. and south of Reche, west of the I-15 freeway and east of Green Canyon and West Mission Rd.

Evacuation shelters have been set up at East Valley Community Center in Valley Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, Fallbrook High School, Great Oak High School and a temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Carlsbad Forum.

Jack Taylor from Pala Casino said that Pala Casino has lowered their rates for evacuees to $99 a night with local identification.

Rawhide Ranch in Bonsall is requesting trailers to move horses for evacuation.

Structures destroyed, mandatory evacuations in place from quickly growing Lilac fire

UPDATE: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2:19 p.m.

The Lilac Fire burning west of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook has grown to 175 acres and is currently zero percent contained, according to the Cal Fire San Diego.

Firefighters are also battling a second, smaller fire at the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall. That fire is about three acres.

Evacuations remain in place for residents who live on West Lilac Road as well as residents of the Rancho Monserate Country Club mobile home park.

Three temporary evacuation shelters have been set up at Fallbrook High School, Pechanga Casino and Pala Casino, according to Cal Fire.

Due to fire, the following roads are closed in the Fallbrook area: Camino Del Rey is closed at 76 to Old 395; Old 395 from Hwy 76 to W. Lilac; W. Lilac from Old 395 to Camino Del Rey; Hwy 76 closed at Gird; and Hwy 76 closed at E. Vista Way.

Also, North County Transit District informs riders that Route 306 is currently only running along East Vista Way due to the road closure and is not going into Bonsall or Fallbrook.

San Diego County Animal Services says that anyone that needs to relocate horses and livestock can transport their animals to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, located just west of I-5 at Via de la Valle. Those that need help with emergency livestock evacuations can call (619) 236-2341.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

UPDATE: Thursday, Dec. 7, 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters were still battling a more than 150 acre brush fire that began around 11:30 a.m. off Interstate 15 south of Highway 76 in Falbrook Thursday and mandatory evacuations for residents in the area remained in place.

North County Fire Protection District Spokesman John Buchanan said the fire was traveling in a southwesterly direction, being fanned by winds between 30 and 40 mph.

Two structures were destroyed and another dozen were damaged.

Buchanan said he did not know how how damaged the buildings were.

He said the two structures that were destroyed were within the Rancho Monserate Country Club mobile home park.

Residents of the mobile home park were under mandatory evacuation.

Evacuations were also in place for all the residences along West Lilac Road, and students from two schools — Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School — were also being evacuated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

UPDATE: Thursday, Dec. 7, 12:40 p.m.

Students from two area schools as well as residents from a Fallbrook mobile home park were being evacuated Thursday as firefighters battled a quickly growing brush fire west of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook.

The blaze, dubbed the Lilac fire, was estimated between 100 and 150 acres, according to a tweet from the North County Fire Protection District.

It had destroyed two structures and damaged another 12, according to the tweet.

Students from Sullivan Middle School, Bonsall High School and the Rancho Monserate Mobile Home Park were being evacuated.

Traffic on the Southbound I-15 was also impacted as a result of the fire, with two lanes being shut down.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Original story

A brush fire was burning in the area of Interstate 15 and Highway 76 in Fallbrook on Thursday, Dec. 7, and mandatory evacuations were in place for people living in the area.

According to a social media message from the North County Fire Protection District, mandatory evacuations are in place for communities west of Old Highway 395 to Sullivan Middle School.

Residents of the Rancho Monserate Mobile Home Park as well as students at the middle school were being evacuated around midday.

According to a nearby resident, “This is getting bad quick, helicopters have just arrived, fire is traveling low and fast on the east boundary of Rancho Monserate.”

Southbound I-15 has also been impacted. On the other side of the hill, Sullivan Middle School is being evacuated because of the fire.

Updates will be provided as details are available.