26-year-old Marine. Sgt. Matthew T. Abbate killed in combat in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO – A rifleman from Hawaii with Camp Pendleton’s 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment was killed Dec. 2 in combat in Afghanistan, it was reported today.
Sgt. Matthew T. Abbate, 26, of Honolulu, who was killed in Helmand province, became the 17th member of the 3/5 battalion to die since Oct. 8, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Abbate, who also served in Iraq, enlisted in the Marine Corps on Feb. 1, 2006.
The 3/5 batallion is fighting for control of the Sangin area, a strategic crossroads for insurgents and drug smugglers in the northern end of the province, on the way to the Kajaki hydroelectric dam.
Abbate, who had attended Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif., was the eighth former student of the school killed while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan, the Fresno Bee reported. He is survived by a wife and 2-year-old son.
Abbate’s service awards include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy and Marine Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon
Rest in Peace brave Marine…your job is done…Semper Fi
RIP, our prayers are with his family.
Thank you for serving our Country, Rest In Peace…
Semper Fi Marine. Rest in Peace.
God Bless and Semper Fi Matt.
And to all those that loved and knew Matt, God Bless to you all, also.
my Brother served with Sgt Abbate and also was killed in action on 14 oct, in Helmand, LCpl Joe Lopez. Darkhorse needs our support and prayers, they are paving the way as we speak, so that others may be safe. to the family of Sgt Abbate, your son is my hero, and he now has another job…guarding the streets of Heaven with my brother, I love you guys…rest in peace Marines.
Don’t lie
The ultimate sacrifice has been made, my thoughts and prayers are with the family and fellow marines. RIP Marine, we have the watch!
Matt,
Your a hero in my eyes and you will be truly missed. You have always been like a brother to me and will always be apart of our family. We love you and will miss you. Are prayers are with little Carson and your family. I know you are with our Father Jesus Christ looking down among us all. We shall all be reunited in Christ soon.
With much Love, Stacey Miller
missing you alot brother and wish we were riding the hogs together. thanks for all you have done so i can ride free. RIP Matt i love you.
Semper FI Brother…..It saddens me that 17 Marines from my former unit have passed away. You have all served proudly. I am sure heavens gates are proudly be guarded as we speak.
Once a Marine, "ALWAYS" a Marine. Rest in Peace. Semper Fi.
"OOH RAH!!!!"
you have always been a great friend,little brother, you will be missed it has been a pleasure having you there god does not teach you to plan for things like this but i am trying my best i cant stop thinking about you
i miss you brother
I miss you bro
you will be missed. I have never served with a better Marine.
Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. May God watch upon your family. Semper Fi and rest in peace…
RIP brother, you are not forgotten by the Darkhorse. Semper Fi