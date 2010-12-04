26-year-old Marine. Sgt. Matthew T. Abbate killed in combat in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO – A rifleman from Hawaii with Camp Pendleton’s 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment was killed Dec. 2 in combat in Afghanistan, it was reported today.

Sgt. Matthew T. Abbate, 26, of Honolulu, who was killed in Helmand province, became the 17th member of the 3/5 battalion to die since Oct. 8, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Abbate, who also served in Iraq, enlisted in the Marine Corps on Feb. 1, 2006.

The 3/5 batallion is fighting for control of the Sangin area, a strategic crossroads for insurgents and drug smugglers in the northern end of the province, on the way to the Kajaki hydroelectric dam.

Abbate, who had attended Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif., was the eighth former student of the school killed while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan, the Fresno Bee reported. He is survived by a wife and 2-year-old son.

Abbate’s service awards include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy and Marine Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon

  1. Marine Wife   December 4, 2010 at 10:07 pm

    Rest in Peace brave Marine…your job is done…Semper Fi

  2. IBAM   December 4, 2010 at 10:35 pm

    RIP, our prayers are with his family.

  3. 1231alwayz   December 4, 2010 at 10:51 pm

    Thank you for serving our Country, Rest In Peace…

  4. Jim n Maria   December 5, 2010 at 10:20 pm

    Semper Fi Marine. Rest in Peace.

  5. Flbrk Vet   December 6, 2010 at 7:56 am

    God Bless and Semper Fi Matt.

    And to all those that loved and knew Matt, God Bless to you all, also.

  6. Art Pratti   December 6, 2010 at 8:59 am

    my Brother served with Sgt Abbate and also was killed in action on 14 oct, in Helmand, LCpl Joe Lopez. Darkhorse needs our support and prayers, they are paving the way as we speak, so that others may be safe. to the family of Sgt Abbate, your son is my hero, and he now has another job…guarding the streets of Heaven with my brother, I love you guys…rest in peace Marines.

    • Spunktrumpet   April 7, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      Don’t lie

  7. Jim   December 6, 2010 at 9:41 am

    The ultimate sacrifice has been made, my thoughts and prayers are with the family and fellow marines. RIP Marine, we have the watch!

  8. Stacey Miller   December 6, 2010 at 12:08 pm

    Matt,
    Your a hero in my eyes and you will be truly missed. You have always been like a brother to me and will always be apart of our family. We love you and will miss you. Are prayers are with little Carson and your family. I know you are with our Father Jesus Christ looking down among us all. We shall all be reunited in Christ soon.
    With much Love, Stacey Miller

  9. Dustin culbert   December 6, 2010 at 11:48 pm

    missing you alot brother and wish we were riding the hogs together. thanks for all you have done so i can ride free. RIP Matt i love you.

  10. Joe Ferris   December 7, 2010 at 5:53 pm

    Semper FI Brother…..It saddens me that 17 Marines from my former unit have passed away. You have all served proudly. I am sure heavens gates are proudly be guarded as we speak.

  11. Bill Shipley   December 8, 2010 at 4:40 pm

    Once a Marine, "ALWAYS" a Marine. Rest in Peace. Semper Fi.
    "OOH RAH!!!!"

  12. jeremy mason   December 12, 2010 at 12:54 am

    you have always been a great friend,little brother, you will be missed it has been a pleasure having you there god does not teach you to plan for things like this but i am trying my best i cant stop thinking about you

  13. jed   May 11, 2011 at 2:49 pm

    i miss you brother

  14. K man   June 14, 2011 at 7:42 pm

    I miss you bro

  15. jon williams   June 24, 2011 at 12:47 pm

    you will be missed. I have never served with a better Marine.

  16. CDR Robert Mulac, USN   November 11, 2011 at 2:55 am

    Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. May God watch upon your family. Semper Fi and rest in peace…

  17. GySgt Wyble   December 1, 2011 at 9:06 pm

    RIP brother, you are not forgotten by the Darkhorse. Semper Fi

