26-year-old Marine. Sgt. Matthew T. Abbate killed in combat in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO – A rifleman from Hawaii with Camp Pendleton’s 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment was killed Dec. 2 in combat in Afghanistan, it was reported today.

Sgt. Matthew T. Abbate, 26, of Honolulu, who was killed in Helmand province, became the 17th member of the 3/5 battalion to die since Oct. 8, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Abbate, who also served in Iraq, enlisted in the Marine Corps on Feb. 1, 2006.

The 3/5 batallion is fighting for control of the Sangin area, a strategic crossroads for insurgents and drug smugglers in the northern end of the province, on the way to the Kajaki hydroelectric dam.

Abbate, who had attended Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif., was the eighth former student of the school killed while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan, the Fresno Bee reported. He is survived by a wife and 2-year-old son.

Abbate’s service awards include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy and Marine Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon