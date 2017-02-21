3-year-old Fallbrook girl injured by hit and run driver

FALLBROOK – A 3-year-old Fallbrook girl was rushed to the hospital by air ambulance Monday night after she was struck by a hit and run driver.

Officers and paramedics responded to the 900 block of Vanita Street at about 9 p.m. Monday, where the girl was found by her family laying in the roadway with injuries, according to CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a white SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer or Expedition or Chevrolet Tahoe, Bettencourt said. The vehicle was driving northbound on Vanita Street but did not stop.

“While the family was visiting with friends in their driveway and working on a vehicle, they heard the sounds of a vehicle running over something,” Bettencourt said. “After further investigation they found their 3-year-old daughter laying in the middle of the road with injuries.”

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the girl via helicopter to Rady Children’s Hospital.

Anyone who may information about the crash was asked to call the Oceanside CHP office during normal business hours at (760) 643-3400.